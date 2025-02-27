St Kitts and Nevis sees 169% surge in applications after 100 days of bold reforms

St Kitts and Nevis has established its Citizenship by Investment Programme as a global leader over the past 40 years, known for its robust, secure, and reliable offerings, attracting worldwide recognition and trust.

Under the bold and strategic leadership of Chairman Calvin St Juste, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St Kitts and Nevis has achieved tremendous success. Within just 100 days of transitioning into a statutory body, the unit has delivered innovation and transformation, building on its 40-year legacy of excellence in the Citizenship by Investment sector.

Experts claim that the recent transformation of the CIU into a statutory body has made St Kitts and Nevis CBI a real champion in the investment immigration industry.

Just 100 days into its new chapter, the Citizenship by Investment Unit has undergone a remarkable transformation. According to Calvin St Juste, the past 100 days have witnessed significant innovation and enhancements in service delivery, building on the Unit's 40-year legacy of excellence in the Citizenship by Investment sector.

Reportedly during the past 100 days, the CIU has showcased its commitment to redefining leadership in the CBI space with the team seasoned international experts modernising and globalising operations. The newly formed executive team comprising of global experts in strategy, finance and governance is assisting in reshaping the way the unit operates.

The unit reported that as a result of the efforts of each member, the CIU is now more agile, responsive and competitive in a rapidly changing international market.

It was further reported that the first 100 days in office have been really productive ensuring that all the stakeholders are heard, problems are understood, and the team is able to execute change to bolster productivity. During this period, the team has focused on setting clear goals while strengthening operations and enhancing transparency and efficiency.

A major milestone during this period included the creation of the Office of the Chairman as a centre of excellence within the St Kitts and Nevis CIU. This reportedly brought a particular focus and expertise on economic growth, customer service as well as development matters. Notably, the Office of the Chairman is the highest level of oversight to the unit, which is in line with expectations from global partners, providing a platform for high level management issues.

Not only this, but there was a whopping 169% increase in applications which was recorded over the time of 100 days. This reflected the renewed global interest and continued trust of High-Net-Worth Individuals in the St Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme.

Chairman St. Juste pointed out that such a significant increase in just 100 days is truly exceptional.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in a short period, but there's still more work to do. This success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our stakeholders. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and efficiency while ensuring that the CBI Programme continues to contribute significantly to the economic development of St Kitts and Nevis" - Executive Chairman His Excellency Calvin St. Juste.

Moreover, there has been continuous and successful engagement with all stakeholders as well as the international partners of St Kitts and Nevis. The Chairman represented the Federation and the unit in various meetings held in the United Kingdom and Brussels which included attending major successful discussions at Wilton Park.

The CIU reported that this engagement with global partners is ongoing with proactive outcomes and ongoing global endeavours meant the Chairman and his team travelled to more than 20 cities across 4 continents and participated in more than 512 engagements and these included global meetings and events and directly engaging with major players in the market. According to the unit, these face-to-face interactions play an important role in rebuilding trust and confidence in the St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme.

The Executive team at the Citizenship by Investment Unit has been tirelessly working to implement world-class processing systems, including the launch of a state-of-the-art digital platform. This innovative system is a cornerstone of the Unit's comprehensive digital transformation strategy, aimed at streamlining processes, enhancing communication, and boosting operational efficiency. Key benefits of this initiative include real-time updates on applicant statuses, increased transparency, and reduced wait times, ultimately providing a superior experience for stakeholders.

The automation of routine tasks through the new system allows the CIU team to concentrate on high-priority areas including verification and due diligence process. This will allow for a faster, more accurate and transparent process for everyone involved.

With these major advancements in the CIU, the unit is now aiming to continue building on its successes and with the Board of Governors playing an active role in the transformation, St Kitts and Nevis is now more responsive to international market demands.