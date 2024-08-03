St Kitts and Nevis appoints Calvin St Juste as CBI Unit Chairman

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has appointed a new chairperson along with five members to the Board of Governors for the newly established CBI Unit. This comes after the execution of the Citizenship by Investment Unit Act of 2024.

The Government appointed Calvin St Juste as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors who will bring his long-term career to this crucial leadership role in St Kitts and Nevis.

Following his appointment, St Juste said that for over 40 years, St Kitts and Nevis has been at the vanguard of the CBI industry which cemented its reputation as one of the leading service providers globally.

He further added that he aims to build a world class corporation along with his team which will be demonstrated by transparency, sustainable growth and good governance in order to attract the very best investment as a boost to the ongoing growth and development of the country.

According to a media release, the appointments were made after a proper evaluation of several intellectual individuals which shows the government’s commitment to manage the overall CBI programme.

It is being said that the establishment of yet new statutory body marks a new and significant chapter in St Kitts and Nevis’ 40 years of CBI journey. This will bring major changes to the evolving unit which is running the first and finest programme in the world.

Since its establishment, the programme has attracted various international partners and discerning investors who showed their keen interest in the Federation.

Notably, the ‘Citizenship by Investment Unit Act’ came into effect as of June 14, 2024 and it establishes the CBI Unit of St Kitts and Nevis as a body corporate which will be overlooked by a Board of Governors.

This act marks a huge milestone in the 40-year evolution of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and reiterates the dedication and commitment to the highest possible standards of trust and professionalism in the management of the Unit. This will further enhance cooperation while ensuring the robust due diligence practices.

The media release also mentioned the various experience which the newly appointed chairperson will be bringing along with him. It said that with extensive experience as a seasoned Wall Street executive, his expertise spans across various fields including finance, cybersecurity as well as client management.

These qualities will position him to guide the Board of Governors and their strategic decisions in the right direction.

Moreover, Juste’s career also comprises of being the former Global Chief Operating Officer as well as Head of Global Strategy at the renowned Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Financial Wellness division. He has also served as the COO for Global Fraud and Cybersecurity.

Not only this, but St Juste has also been recognised with Stevie Awards for being a seasoned manager of teams catering to HNWIs around the world and providing exceptional customer service and efficiency.

He has also worked at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) earlier which gave him a deep understanding of financial landscape of the Caribbean region.

In addition to this, the Board of Governors comprises of five highly qualified individuals who are all professionals with noteworthy achievements in business, finance and governance. These will bring their diverse expertise to run the CBI Unit’s management.

The Board of Governors of St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Unit is as follows:

Dr Louisa Lawrence – He is a seasoned economist who has significantly contributed to the economic and financial landscape of the Federation.

Damille James – James has more than 20 years of expertise in risk management, regulation and anti-money laundering and he has also provided his services at the ECCB

Kishma Maclean – Maclean boasts dual expertise in finance and marketing and specialises in anti-money laundering, counter financing of terrorism as well as proliferation financing

Carlton Pogson – He leads in skills such as strategic planning, project management and organisational development

Marsha Harris – He has more than 20 years of experience in the finance division at the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank

The Board will conduct monthly meetings to ensure comprehensive oversight of the Unit’s operations and management.