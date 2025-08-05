Guyana’s Elections Body warns against ballot disclosure, bribery as Sept 1 vote nears

The statutory body announced the update to ensure voters and stakeholders are aware of the rules outlined in the Representation of the People Act Cap: 1:03.

Guyana: As the 2025 elections are swiftly approaching, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has taken the opportunity to remind the Stakeholders of their responsibilities for the upcoming September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections.

GECOM in a press release, released on August 5, reminded the Stakeholders of their statutory duty and civic responsibility to contribute to the conducting of the elections in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

The statutory body made the announcement, emphasizing the need for voters and other concerned stakeholders to be informed of the provisions that are enacted in the Representation of the People Act Cap: 1:03.

The provisions read that during the elections it is a criminal offence for anyone, including the voter, to disclose at any time to any person which political party he or she has voted for or someone else voted for in the elections, whether they are voting for themselves or on behalf of another citizen.

Similarly, it was further noted that it is also an offence for anyone to influence a voter to display his or her ballot paper in order to know which Political party the voter has voted for.

Further the document highlighted another offence that includes bribes stating that, if anyone is found having the offence of directly or indirectly offering money, gifts, or a loan, to voters in order to secure the vote of the voter at the elections.

Then the individual will be facing penalties of paying a fine along with the chance of imprisonment for six months.

Furthermore the persons who are convicted for the mentioned offences may also be prohibited from participating in future elections.

Guyana is on a fast track to the September 2025 elections and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) made sure to ensure that the elections are conducted in a civil free and fair manner, to avoid any backtalk after the results.

The citizens of Guyana have applauded the step taken by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) but many have raised concerns over the enforcement of the provisions. with few writing under the press release posted on Facebook and saying:

“Stating the rules and enforcing them are two different things. I have never come across the latter which resulted in the stated outcomes in this press release although there were many reported breaches in the past.”

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are yet to respond on the actions that they will take as a statutory body to enforce the provisions.