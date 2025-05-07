India Pakistan Updates: India launches Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

Following the midnight attack, the India Army tweeted "Justice is Served. Jai Hind!", with the hashtag "Pahalgam Terror Attack"

The Indian armed forces early Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ an air-borne attack on alleged terrorists' hideouts located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, striking at least nine sites. According to sources, the attacks took place around 1:44 am in PoK areas including Kotli and Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur.

It is said that these areas are the strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, respectively and is located well inside the international border between India and Pakistan.

The attack came two weeks after the terrorists linked with a Pak-based terror group gunned down 26 people in India’s Pahalgam.