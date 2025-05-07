India Pakistan Updates: India launches Operation Sindoor against Pakistan
Following the midnight attack, the India Army tweeted "Justice is Served. Jai Hind!", with the hashtag "Pahalgam Terror Attack"
Wednesday, 7th May 2025
The Indian armed forces early Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ an air-borne attack on alleged terrorists' hideouts located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, striking at least nine sites. According to sources, the attacks took place around 1:44 am in PoK areas including Kotli and Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur.
It is said that these areas are the strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, respectively and is located well inside the international border between India and Pakistan.
The attack came two weeks after the terrorists linked with a Pak-based terror group gunned down 26 people in India’s Pahalgam.
May 7, 2025 at 9:01 AM
India-Pakistan Live Updates: Pakistan Attacks Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir
Around seven Indian civilians including a woman and two children were killed in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Operation Sindoor, the activities across the borders of India and Pakistan have been escalated and at least 38 people were injured.
According to the reports, Ponch district area was among the hard-hit areas, and it was considered an answer by Pakistan after India’s missile strike in the wake of Phalagam terror attack. The reports further outlined that around ten people were injured in the Uri sector of Baramulla district and three were injured in Rajouri.
Due to the tension, security has been tightened, and the civilians are being urged to stay indoors.
May 7, 2025 at 8:38 AM
India-Pakistan Live Updates: Pakistan Stock Market Crashes 5%
Following the attack, the Pakistani stock market’s primary index plunged around 5% earlier today. According to the information, the KSE-100 Index experienced a major decline of 6,272 points which is equal to 4.62 percent settling at 107,296.
The index has also recorded a cumulative decline of 9,930 points since April 23, 2025.
May 7, 2025 at 8:01 AM
India-Pakistan Live Updates: Martyr’s Daughter Breaks Down Over Operation Name
Asawari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale lauded the operation and said that she cried a lot after knowing that the operation is being named after “Sindoor.” She recalled the time when Home Minister of India, Amit Shah visited Srinagar after Pahalgam attack and said that at the time she and other ladies have demanded justice for the terrorist attack.
She noted that all the ladies have said to Amit Shah that they have lost their husbands, brothers and fathers, so justice should be served. Jagdale added that she feels that this is the reason that the operation is named after Sindoor.
She lauded the government for the action and said that she is satisfied that at least the lives that were taken during the attack in Pahalgam have not gone wasted. So, in the true sense, justice is being served today, and the tribute is also being paid in a rightful manner to the martyrs. She extended gratitude to PM Modi for their firm action against terrorism.
May 7, 2025 at 7:42 AM
India-Pakistan Live Updates: Pakistan Airspace Reopens, CAA Cancels 48-hr NOTAM
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Pakistan has announced that it is withdrawing its earlier 48-hour NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding the temporary suspension of Pakistani airspace. The notice further added that the normal flight operations will be restored now, especially over major cities including Karachi and Lahore.
According to an updated Notice to Airmen issued by the CAA, the previous notification restricting airspace access has now been cancelled, enabling both domestic as well as international aircraft to resume operations through previously affected air corridors.
The notice also advises passengers to stay in contact with their respective airlines due to the volatile regional situation. Final decisions regarding flight schedules and routes will be determined by the airlines themselves.
May 7, 2025 at 7:12 AM
India-Pakistan Live: Colonel Sophia Qureshi Briefs on India’s Night Strikes in Pakistan, PoK
The world today woke up to the news of Operation Sindoor and the detailed reports of the strike were provided by two decorated officers – Colonel Sophia Qureshi along with Commander Vyomika Singh.
In the press briefing, the Colonel announced that the strike went on for around 20 minutes, between 1:05 am and 1:30 am and it was done in retaliation against the innocent lives that were taken on the tragic day of the Pahalgam attack.
Furthermore, she confirmed that the strike was done after credible intelligence inputs and was carried out on a total of nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK.
May 7, 2025 at 6:44 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: In Pictures - Aftermath of India’s Late-Night Strikes in Pakistan
Pictures show massive destruction in Pakistan after India’s tri-services operation, Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (#POK). The strikes, launched at 1:44 AM on May 7, followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
May 7, 2025 at 6:09 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Gen Naravane Warns ‘Abhi Picture Baki Hai’
In the aftermath of precision airstrikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane issued a pointed message: "Abhi picture baki hai."
This cryptic post by the former Army Chief General comes as India launched Operation Sindoor early today which is a cross-border military operation targeting the infrastructure of terror groups who were allegedly responsible for orchestrating attacks against India, including the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike which claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national.
While intelligence agencies in India are still verifying the total number of casualties at all locations, but initial estimates put the count between 80 and 90 terrorists neutralised.
May 7, 2025 at 5:57 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: More Attacks on India Were Indicated, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that the intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities indicated that there is a possibility of more attacks on India which is why it was essential to stop and tackle them.
“Our intelligence surveillance has indicated that there may be further attacks against India. Therefore, it was considered extremely necessary to both prevent and respond to them,” he said.
The Foreign Secretary added that as everyone is aware, this morning India has exercised its right to respond to, prevent and resist such cross-border attacks.
He added, “This action is calibrated, proportionate, and responsible. It is focused on eliminating the infrastructure of terrorism and incapacitating potential terrorists who may be sent into India.”
May 7, 2025 at 5:40 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Unidentified aircraft crashes in India, 1 killed
An unidentified aircraft crashed and burst into flames in a village of Punjab in India's Bathinda, following Operation Sindoor. One farm laborer was killed, and around nine others sustained major injuries.
The aircraft reportedly crashed into harvested wheat fields, approximately 20 km from the district headquarters.
Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Govind, a resident of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. As of now, there is no information about the pilot.
May 7, 2025 at 5:33 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Türkiye expresses solidarity with Pakistan
While Israel has expressed its support towards India's Operation Sindoor, Türkiye expressed its solidarity with Pakistan as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that he will discuss the latest development on a phone call with Pakistan ministers. He also expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation.Fidan called Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar to express Türkiye’s solidarity, and both the leaders agreed to remain in close coordination throughout this situation.
May 7, 2025 at 5:28 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Israel supports India’s Operation Sindoor
Israel has extended its full support to India after its missile attack through an Operation Sindoor. Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar noted that this is the right of India to self-defence and terrorists should know there's no place from their heinous crimes against the innocent.
He took to X to express his support on behalf of the entire country.
May 7, 2025 at 5:16 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Multiple North Indian Airports Suspended Amid Escalating Tensions
As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, air travel gets hindered. Airports in parts of North India, including Jammu, Leh, Srinagar and Amritsar have been closed.
SpiceJet, Indigo, Air India & Qatar Airways have also issued travel advisories for the region, especially in cities including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala, due to ongoing airspace restrictions.
Air India has also cancelled all flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot until 12 noon today, with two international flights headed for Amritsar being rerouted to Delhi.
Srinagar Airport has also been shut down for commercial operations and airports in Leh, Dharamshala, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar remains shut until further notice.
The airlines are urging the passengers to check their flight status and plan their trvel accordingly.
May 7, 2025 at 4:56 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: China calls the situation “regrettable”, urges to exercise restraint
After the United States, China reacted to the Operation Sindoor and noted that the situation is regrettable and concerning. Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry of China said that both are China’s neighbours, and they oppose all forms of terrorism. He said that they urge both the sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability.
The spokesperson added that there is a need to stay calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.
May 7, 2025 at 4:36 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: What are the nine sites targeted in “Operation Sindoor”
Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and “Pakistan occupied Kashmir’. As per the reports, nine sites were targeted by the missile strike that are linked to terrorist camps operating in Pakistan.
The first target included Bahawalpur which is 100 km inside, the second one is Muridke which is 30 km inside and Gulpur which is 35 km inside as the third site. The fourth target included Sawai Camp which is also 30 km inside, Bilal Camp is the fifth target of the Indian Army.
The sixth camp was the Kotli camp which is 15 km inside and the seventh camp is 10 km inside, known as Barnala camp. The Sarjal camp is also included in the attack target which is 8 km inside and the Mehmoona Camp as the ninth target is 15 km inside.
May 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Situation in India
Three civilians killed: Amidst the operation Sindoor, Pakistan has attacked the India-administered Kashmir, resulting in the killing of three civilians, as per the officials from Indian government.
Schools shut down: The Indian government decided to shut down Schools in border areas including Punjab for the safety of the students. As per the reports, all schools and colleges in places like Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch are also closed today.
PM Narendra Modi's meetings: PM Narendra Modi will call the meetings of the cabinet committee and Ministry of Defence to monitor the situation and get the updates on the action.
May 7, 2025 at 3:39 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates:World reacts to Operation Sindoor
Right after the attack, President of the United States Donald Trump called it a ‘shame’ and expressed his hope that it will end soon. He said that the tension between two countries is not new, it must stop now. The US state department added that they are closely monitoring the situations.
In addition to that, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the national security advisors from India and Pakistan. He urged both to avoid escalation and maintain the line of communication.
United Arab Emirates: The authorities in the UAE also asked both countries “to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace."
UN Secretary-General António Guterres also reacted to the situation and has expressed concerns over the same. He took to X to condemn the Pahalgam attack however he added that a military solution is no solution.
The UNSG noted that it is essential that India and Pakistan avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.
May 7, 2025 at 3:18 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Casualties in India's missile strike
After the attack, the confusion prevailed about the casualties due to the Operation Sindoor.
According to Pakistan, due to the strike, around eight people including children have been killed. They also noted that the operation Sindoor targeted civilian sites in Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and claimed that around 35 people have sustained injuries.
However, the reports were refuted by Indian Ministry of Defence by clarifying that the clear target was the terrorist infrastructure sites operating in Pakistan. According to them, Pakistan troops have killed three civilians in shelling across the border in India-administered Kashmir.
May 7, 2025 at 3:07 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: No Pakistan military, economic and civilian sites targeted, claims India
After the missile strike, the government of India issued the press release and announced that they had not targeted any military facility, economic and civilian sites of Pakistan. The statement claimed that the clear target was the base camps and the terror camps that are linked with various banned outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
As per the reports, the strike was focused and carried out on nine terrorists in Pakistan and PoK. It is aimed at targeting the roots of cross border terror planning.
May 7, 2025 at 3:02 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Defence Ministry said that the attack was ‘non-escalatory’
In a bold and calculated move, the Indian Army hit nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in what’s now being called ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Defence Ministry through its official social media accounts has confirmed the precision strikes and said that they were non-escalatory and were focused solely on the perpetrators of the deadly Pahalgam attack.
Following the attack, viral visuals of explosions captured by the locals flooded the social media, further hinting the scale and swiftness of the recently launched operation.
India Pakistan Live Updates: Pahalgam Victim's wife hails PM Modi's Operation Sindoor
Sangita Ganbote, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Kaustubh Ganbote, appreciated the operation and termed the operation as good. She said that the name of the operation has showcased the respect for women.
She recalled the incident and said that it was very horrifying, and she cries every day because of fear and the loss of her husband.
In an interview, she hailed the Indian government and India army for their action and said that they were waiting for such action as terrorists should be eliminated.
India Pakistan Live Updates: Over 80-90 terrorist killed, India calls it ‘huge success’
The recent reports claim that over 80 to 90 terrorists have been killed in this attack on Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s terror camps. It is said that around 25 to 30 terrorists each have been in killed in Bahawalpur and Muridke which are the biggest two sides.
Meanwhile, Indian agencies are verifying the numbers in other terror camps with the authorities calling the attack a ‘huge success’ and adding that ‘justice has been served’.
May 7, 2025 at 2:41 AM
India Pakistan Live Updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls it act of war
PM Sharif reacted to the situation and said that the missile attack by Indian force is certainly an act of war. He added that the attack targeted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province and stressed that his country also has a right to give a beffiting reply. Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also provided an update on the attack and added that at least eight people were killed and 35 others injured in the attack in the Punjab province and other areas.
