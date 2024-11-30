My Chemical Romance's former drummer found dead at his Tennessee home

The sudden and unexpected nature of this news has left his fans and the music world in shock and mourning.

Bob Bryar, the former drummer of iconic rock band, My Chemical Romance was found dead at the age of 44 in his Tennessee home on November 19.

According to the police, Bryar was last seen on November 4 and the cause of his death is still unknown

The body was found decomposed beyond recognition and Animal Control was called to his house to take away two dogs.

The medical examiner is still investigating Bryar’s body to figure out the cause of his death but has ruled out foul play as no evidence of crime or violence was found.

The authorities further stated that all of Bryar’s weapons and music equipment were untouched.

They are still considering whether his mental health paid a part in his death as he was open about his struggles and depression on social media.

Furthermore, a spokesperson of the band said that Bob was a highly skilled drummer and that they all are devastated by his loss and miss him dearly.

About Bob Bryar

Robert Cory Bryar, was a 44 year old American musician and sound engineer who was a drummer for a very popular rock band, My Chemical Romance from New Jersey.

Bryar joined the group in 2004, replacing the group’s original drummer Matt Pelissier.

He was part of some of the band's most successful albums like The Black Parade (2006) and Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010).

Bob Bryar Bryar was the band’s longest and last official drummer whose energetic and highly skilled drumming made him a fan favorite.

In 2010, Bryar officially left the group after recording their fourth studio album to pursue working in real estate.

The former drummer also said on social media that he was receiving death threats and was having suicidal thoughts.

He also used social media to raise awareness about mental illness making his fans proud and courageous enough to openly talk about their own struggles.

Tributes paid to Bob Bryar

The fans of the former drummer, Bob Bryar have taken to social media in order to pay tributes to him.

The fans are commenting, “He was a fantastic drummer”, “One of the best drummer of my lifetime”, “sad for his family and friends” and “Rest in Peace.”

Some fans are also writing their song lyrics in his tribute, “Cause the hardest part of this is leaving you” and “Though you’re dead and gone, believe me your memory will carry on.”