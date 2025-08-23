2025-08-23 19:29:24
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana Elections 2025: Controversy erupts as WIN claims that officers forced to prove votes for PPP/C

The accusation on the party’s Facebook came a day after disciplined forces voted on August 22, between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

2025-08-23 18:56:53

Guyana: With only 9 days left to the General and Regional September 1 elections, accusations on dishonesty have begun to arise, with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has accused the PPP/C government of forcing officers to take pictures of their ballots to prove support and secure promotion, breaking GECOM’s rules and violating their rights. 

The accusation posted to the party's Facebook page came a day after the members of the disciplined forces took their voting at the different stations across the country on the Friday of August 22, between 6:00h and 18:00 h. 

The accusations surfacing on the Facebook social media platforms portray images of the ballots showcasing that one of the officers allegedly checked a vote for the PPP/C and took the photo. 

As of now no political party nor the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) have responded to the claims as GECOM noted yesterday that the election process went along in a calm and orderly manner across all voting areas. 

Even Presidential Candidate for the WIN party Azruddin Mohamed visited some of the voting stations to observe the Disciplined Services voting at the Police Headquarters, Eve Leary. 

While being there, Azzurdin noted that the process is moving along well and he was only there to observe the voting process and he has no complaints yet. 

The image surfaced on social media despite GECOM strictly banning the use of cellphones in polling stations that was released days before the voting process amid concerns of vote-selling which is punishable by a fine and imprisonment. 

Even former mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine took to Facebook to comment on the development, saying that, “Despite the clear rules that are set by GECOM — NO CELLPHONES in the voting booth, somehow polling agents are allowing it. Corruption already in motion! Votes being bought by the PPP.

Notably, in Guyana, it is a tradition for members of the Disciplined Forces to vote ahead of the general public to allow them to be deployed for security duties on the final Election Day scheduled to take place on September 1.

GECOM and PPP/C are yet to respond to the accusations but the allegations have been met with outrage from some of the citizens of Guyana  while some claim that they are lies meant to defame the PPP/C party. 

While some supporters of the WIN party highlighted that the phones of the officers were not taken away so there is a big possibility that the officers had to do so to keep their jobs. 

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

A selection of guns confiscated by the St Kitts and Nevis police.
Uncategorised

Increased penalties for gun-related convictions in St Kitts and Nevis

2025-08-23 18:52:27

Edmund Bartlett, left, with Chairman of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Clovis Metcalfe.
Uncategorised

Jamaica poised to be 'major player in Caribbean gaming'

2025-08-23 18:52:27

Uncategorised

Windrush ‘taskforce’ meets Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner

2025-08-23 18:52:27

Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

“In 41 years of independence, Dominica’s elections have always been free...

2025-08-23 18:52:27

Uncategorised

8 pm update: TS Dorian located 30 miles south-east of Barbados (350km sou...

2025-08-23 18:52:27

Uncategorised

Mark Brantley meets young talent of St Kitts and Nevis

2025-08-23 18:52:27

Jonel Powell- Minister of Education with the prison staff.
Uncategorised

Prisoners to get education from UWI with SKN government's support

2025-08-23 18:52:27

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis to connect Olivess Tank and La Guerite Tank for better...

2025-08-23 18:52:27