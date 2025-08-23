Sept 1 Polls: PPP/C leads with 60.6%, WIN emerges as main contender in WIC News survey

WIC News conducted a Facebook poll, asking locals who they believe will emerge victorious in the upcoming September 1 elections.

Guyana: With just 9 days left before Guyana heads to the polls on September 1, 2025, WIC News conducted an online poll to get an estimate of voter sentiment after one term of PPP/C governance. The survey suggests that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) led by Dr Irfaan Ali is holding a clear lead among respondents.

The results also show growing support for billionaire businessman and presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed’s newly formed party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which finished in second place.

Results of WIC News’ Online Poll ahead of Guyana Elections 2025

The Facebook-based poll asked locals, “With just 10 days to go until the September 1 polls, who do you think will come out on top?” and more than 200 people responded within just few hours.

The results were as follows:

PPP/C – 60.6%

WIN – 28.7%

APNU – 9.6%

TKS – 1.1%

AFC – 0%

ALP – 0%

FGM – 0%

Locals who took to Facebook to show their support in these polls, clearly indicated their willingness of giving the incumbent party another chance while some said, “WIN for the win, any party but PPP.”

“PPP in office for the next five years,” said another local named Bibi Sattuar while one said, “WIN it is, can’t be wearing old clothes all the time, we have to change it. PPP goodbye.”

“God will continue to bless the present Govt, and he will continue to guide our President and Vice President to a victory come September 01, 2025,” emphasised another local named Jeanette Haniff.

While the numbers show the incumbent PPP/C holding a clear lead, but WIN’s second-place position highlights its emergence as a major contender in Guyana’s political landscape. APNU, once a strong challenger, trailed in WIC News’ polls with single digit support.

Azrudin Mohamed and WIN’s Rise

Azruddin Mohamed, a well-known businessman and philanthropist, launched WIN earlier this year with a message of economic empowerment, social investment, and nation-building. His campaign has drawn attention for its heavy focus on business-driven development and promises to create jobs through large-scale investments.

While PPP/C remains the frontrunner, support for Mohamed in the WIC News poll suggests his message is resonating with some sections of the electorate. His party’s slogan, “We Invest in Neighbourhood,” emphasizes a vision of self-reliance and progress through private-sector growth.

Campaign Climate in Guyana ahead of September 1 Polls

The PPP/C has been campaigning on its record of infrastructure expansion, housing development and job creation while urging citizens to give them another term in office.

Opposition parties, including APNU and AFC, have been critical of the government’s performance while calling for better governance, stronger anti-corruption measures as well as policies to ease the increasing cost of living.

The emergence of WIN adds a yet new dimension to the contest as Mohamed’s candidacy offers an alternative for voters dissatisfied with the traditional PPP/C versus APNU divide. Political observers note that while WIN may not yet have the organizational depth of the larger parties, but its growing online presence and Mohamed’s financial backing make it a force to watch.

With September 1 fast approaching, the PPP/C remains the dominant political force while Azruddin Mohamed’s WIN has made its presence felt as the second most popular choice in this survey. Whether this online momentum translates into votes at the ballot boz will be determined when Guyanese nationals cast their ballots next week.

Disclaimer: The WIC News survey was conducted via Facebook and reflects the opinions of those who chose to participate online. It is not a scientific or representative national sample, and therefore the results should be interpreted as an indication of online sentiment rather than a projection of the final election outcome.