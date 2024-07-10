Saint Lucia wins Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Destination award for 15th time

Saint Lucia has proudly been recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Destination at the 2024 World Travel Awards.



This prestigious accolade marks the 15th time that the island has won the Honeymoon Destination award and the 3rd time it has been honoured as the Adventure Tourism Destination.



Following the development, the Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Dr. Ernest Hilaire said that his team is immensely proud to receive these awards, which affirm the island nation’s position as a premier destination for both adventure and romance.



He also noted that these awards are a testament to the diverse offerings of the nation, from its stunning landscapes and luxurious accommodations to its thrilling outdoor activities as well as rich cultural experiences. Hilaire reiterated his commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for the visitors.



The enchanting scenery, pristine beaches and world class accommodation options of Saint Lucia makes it a dream destination for honeymooners seeking relaxation and romance.



Couples can get a chance to indulge in intimate beachfront dinners, private tours and sunset cruises, making their vacation unique and special.



On the other hand, the island is also perfect for adventure seekers especially from November 9 to 16 when the island dedicates a whole week to adventure.



During this period, visitors can hike the iconic Pitons and Mount Gimie, zip line through lush rainforests, join a half marathon or fun walk, dive into vibrant coral reefs as well as explore the island’s unique volcanic features.



All these unique experiences highlight why Saint Lucia is a haven for nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike.



The World Travel Awards also known as the ‘Oscars of the travel industry’ has been recognised across the globe as the ultimate hallmark of quality.



Winning these awards is a testament to Saint Lucia’s dedication to excellence in the tourism industry and its continuous efforts to enhance and diversify its various offerings.



