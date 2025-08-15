Outrage in Trinidad and Tobago over 'Light' sentences for killers of teacher Bhagmat Seemungal

Trinidad and Tobago: The family of the murdered teacher Bhagmat Seemungal has expressed anger and disappointment over what they term as “light” prison sentences for the five men responsible for her death. These sentences were handed down to the accused men on July 25, 2025.

Bhagmant, a 33-year old mother and educator, was killed in 2009 in a conspiracy led by her husband and former police constable Sunil Akaloo. It is reported that Akaloo paid $20,000 to have Seemungal “frightened” and to have the custody of their child.

Details of the case and court proceedings

Court records show that Akaloo aided the attackers by disabling the locks, left gates open, and provided knives. The men staged a home invasion, tied up Bhagmat, robbed her of what they could and dragged her from her home. She was then stabbed to death and her body was left in some bushes off San Louis Road, Guaico.

An accused spiritual counselor introduced Akaloo to Marlon Lee, who then recruited the other men. Some of Bhagmat’s possessions were later put up for sale and sold.

The sentences given to the accused were - Sunil Akaloo (6 years, 1 month, 27 days); Marlon Lee (over 2 and a half years); Dervin David Parris (10 and a half months); Shervaughn Jamal Lee (two and a half years); and Cleavon Anthony Thomas (four years, four months and 25 days). In addition, all convicts will serve time with hard labour from the date of the sentence.

Bhagmat’s brother, attorney and former government minister in Trinidad and Tobago, Jairam Seemungal, put out a strong statement in which he condemned the court’s decision. He said the ruling was a deep injustice to his sister and is a failure of the justice system.

“This is not justice. This is not closure. My sister was taken from us in the most savage and calculated way. That her husband, a police officer, orchestrated her murder and now walks away with a six-year sentence is a betrayal not only of her memory but of the entire justice system,” said the victim’s brother while disagreeing with the court’s decision.