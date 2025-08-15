Trinidad and Tobago: Beloved singer Ravi G dies days after alleged assault by nephew

The attack left Ravi unconscious, and he later died from his injuries at Mt. Hope Hospital on Thursday, August 14.

Trinidad and Tobago: Ravi Pandohie, also known as Ravi G, a well-known singer, best known for his hit song "Domino's" in Trinidad and Tobago, died on Thursday, August 14, at Mt. Hope Hospital, days after being assaulted by his nephew, Shannon Jaggan. The alleged assault took place at the victim’s residence in Felicity, Chaguanas, Trinidad on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

The attack reportedly left Ravi unconscious following which the beloved singer was admitted to Mt. Hope Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, August 14th.

Relatives Blame Authorities for Delay in Action

Ravi’s relatives have expressed their deep anger and heartbreak at the turn of events that left their beloved family member dead. The relatives have expressed disappointment and pointed their fingers to the police authorities, arguing that they purposely ignored the call for help and only showed up after Ravi was dead.

According to the relatives, despite them making immediate reports that Ravi had severely been beaten by his nephew, the police ignored the call and only visited Ravi’s home after his death.

Relatives believe that the delayed response is due to the officers being ‘fed up’ by previous reports that were made from the house and the officers choose to deliberately ignore.

They have found the delayed response from the officers extremely troubling, questioning why it took them so long to act upon Ravi’s death.

Assaulter expresses shock

Upon receiving the news of Ravi’s death, his nephew, Shannon Jaggan expressed that the death has left him “effed up” and in disbelief.

He also noted that he only meant to break his leg, and never meant to be the cause of his death. Shannon further admitted that he used a piece of wood to beat up Ravi and broke his leg in frustration

Shannon added that he is awaiting the autopsy results of his uncle’s death to determine the exact cause and he is ready to hand himself over to the police if he is confirmed as the cause of his death.

Ravi's family and relatives are still awaiting the autopsy results. As of now, ongoing investigations are being conducted by members of the Central Division, Crime Scene Unit, CID, and other police officers from the Chaguanas Station at the hospital to determine the cause of his death.