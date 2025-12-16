Trinidad and Tobago: Arima Mayor breaks silence on controversial photo with UNC Minister

Trinidad and Tobago: Balliram Maharaj, Mayor of Arima, breaks silence over a highly controversial photograph of him and Phillip Alexander, UNC’s Minister in the Ministry of Housing at a fundraising Christmas dinner on December 13.

“I could hear people asking why I was there, and I know some would call me a traitor,” speaking on December 15 on the highly controversial image that raised concerns over his political loyalties.

Maharaj, a prominent Arima businessman who was sworn in as mayor in September 2023, on a People’s National Movement (PNM) ticket stated that there was nothing improper about his attendance at the UNC’s Christmas fundraising dinner at the Dennis P. Ramdhan Complex in Couva on December 13.

“I could hear people asking why I was there, and I know some would call me a traitor, but it is time to stop this hate politics.” He noted that though his presence did turn heads at the fundraising gathering, it was not he, who requested for the photograph to be taken but Minister Alexander who after exchanging pleasantries, requested a photo with him and he obliged to the offer.

Speaking of the image that quickly gained traction and fueled political speculation and social media debate, Maharaj stated that he was only invited to the function as a guest of his nephew, who had been supporting him emotionally since the death of his wife, Leela, nearly five years ago. He claimed that he had no idea it was the United National Congress’s (UNC) event.

Maharaj further stated that he only became aware that it was a UNC event after he had stepped inside, but did not make any effort to leave as he was impressed by the organisation and atmosphere.

“My dream is one nation, one people, one love—where everyone can enjoy our culture, religion, sports and entertainment as one big family.” Further commenting on the politically controversial image posted to Facebook by Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander, Maharaj stated that Trinidad and Tobago needs to move away from hate politics that divide them and come together as a country after 63 years of independence.

Maharaj, Mayor of the People’s National Movement (PNM), went on to disclose that with his 85th birthday coming up next month, he is seriously considering retiring from his political career, as he had long promised himself, and spending more time with his family.

He noted that he was reluctant to contest in the 2023 local government elections and only did so due to former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s encouragement, but he never intended to finish his full four-year term.

Although his term runs until 2027, Maharaj stated that he is considering leaving office in the next 6 months if key development projects for Arima fail to materialize.

These projects include the completion of the Town Hall, the opening of new Social Welfare, Inland Revenue, and Election and Boundaries Commission offices, a new administration building, and the commencement of an indoor sporting complex along O'Meara Road.