Guyana: Lightning strike claims life of man during Amerindian Heritage celebration in Kako Village

Guyana: In a tragic turn of events in Kako Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a man lost his life as a result of a lightning strike which took place over the weekend around 5:00pm while the entire community was celebrating Amerindian Heritage Month. The victim has been identified as Linson Smith, a father of four children from Jawalla, Region Seven.

Toshao of Kako Village, Romario Hastings, explained that Smith was participating in the Heritage Celebrations when the weather suddenly changed. A thunderstorm formed over the area, bringing heavy rain and lightning. It was noted that Smith was under a mango tree with an umbrella in hand during the time of the deadly lightning strike.

He was then struck by a lightning bolt. Toshao described the frightening incident, “It ripped his clothes – his jeans, his shirt – and some debris of an umbrella was found on his chest too, it left this kind of wavy imprint on his chest, right where his heart is.” Toshao said that the community was deeply in shock from the sudden death. “It’s very unfortunate,” he added.

People, who watched the entire scene unfold, came forward to help Smith. They called the emergency response teams as he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kamarang. Despite the efforts by the medical team to save him, Smith was pronounced dead.

Earlier this month, Kako Village underwent great damage due to a storm that destroyed a number of homes. The villagers are trying to get more aware of the risks of bad weather conditions after this new tragedy occurred.

Residents who were at the Heritage celebrations, are sharing their condolences with Smith’s family and loved ones. “That's very sad can imagine that what happened to this young man. My deepest condolences to his entire family,” said one of the netizens on social media.