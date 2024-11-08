St Maarten gears up for unforgettable 54th Carnival from April 21 to May 5, 2025

St Maarten: The 54th edition of St Maarten’s iconic festival Carnival 2025 is all set to take place from April 21 to May 5 next year. The anticipation for this exciting festival has already started to build up among locals and officials alike.



It is being said that the 2025 celebrations promise to be an unforgettable fusion of culture and creativity that will showcase the Caribbean spirit and will bring locals and visitors alike for the biggest, longest and most anticipated event of the island.



The carnival authorities have also revealed a vibrant schedule which is packed with colourful and creative parades, electrifying concerts and captivating cultural showcases with each day of the carnival filled with energy and spirit which makes the country unique.



Every moment will be celebrating the heritage and love for life and will feature stunning costumes and steel pan bands to the infectious Soca, Latin as well as Reggae beats which will keep everyone moving.



The event will be held in the most unique Carnival venue in the entire Caribbean: St. Maarten's Carnival Village.



The festivities will kick off as early as March 14 with Carnival kick off event and will continue with several other celebrations, culmination on May 5 with Closing Jump Up/Burning King Momo event.

The complete schedule of St Maarten 2025 Carnival is as follows: