Carnival Cruise Line to offer 14-day cruise journeys to St Kitts, Barbados

Carnival Cruise Line is all set to offer 14-day cruise journeys to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean for the upcoming period in 2026 and 2027.

Carnival Dream will be featured for the sailing and take the stops in different Caribbean destinations including Ocho Rios, Barbados, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, San Juan, St Thomas, St Maarten and St Croix.

The cruise line has announced the schedule and destination for its new itineraries in which seven of its prime ships will be set for sailing in 2026 and 2027. Four homeports of the United States have been added into the list of the destination including Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston and Baltimore.

The cruise line will also explore the South Caribbean as the cruise ships will be scheduled to offer 14-day Carnival journeys twice. The stops for the itineraries will be included St Thomas, St Maarten, St Kits, Aruba, Cucacao, Amber Cove, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and Tortola.

As per the reports, the varieties of itineraries will be offered for Galveston by the Carnival Dream- a prime ship of the cruise line. In addition to that, a range of new six-, seven- and eight-day cruises will also sail around Western and Eastern Caribbean destinations.

The Carnival cruise line also announced the cruise ship will also dock at the destinations including Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay amid the high demand of the tourists from the United Sates and other countries. The sailing will feature the stay at these places where the travellers will be asked to explore the beauty and offerings of the Caribbean nations and others.

For the longer adventures, the Carnival Dream will provide efficient service to the countries in the Caribbean region. Baltimore has been included in the list of the week-long voyages of the cruise ships when the vessels will be scheduled to dock at several places of the Bahamas region.

The cruise will dock at Half Mon Cay or Princess Cays, Nassau, Celebration Key and the schedule has also included Bermuda to the list for offering an overnight stay. During the journeys at Greenland and Canada, the guests will also sail around Nanotalik, Qaqortoq, Greenland and St Anthony.