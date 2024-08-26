Trinidad: Kevon Lucas' dead body dug up from grave, set on fire in bizarre incident

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident, the dead body of Kevon Lucas, aka Shrek, was illegally exhumed from a cemetery in Sangre Grande overnight and set up on fire.



The dead body was dug up by suspects, who also recorded a short soundless video clip of the whole act and shared it on social media.



They also placed a message in Spanish near the body before fuel was poured on it and set ablaze. The message after the translation read 'Melandro Ismael strike,' which means' young criminal' in Venezuela or Brazil.



The body was lying in the middle of the cemetery road and was in a tragic condition, making it difficult for anyone to even see.



The police officials believe that killers wanted to make sure of the identification of their victim, so they went to the Cemetery where Lucas was laid to rest, dug up his grave, removed the body, and further desecrated it.



The bizarre incident has sent shockwaves across the community, with people calling Trinidad and Tobago unsafe for dead bodies as well.



"Extreme hatred! As he allegedly faked his death, they want to make sure he is really dead this time. And who must we blame for this insensitive, ungodly, heartless act? Who are really birthing these youths?" wrote a user named Lynette Charles, while another user said, "They are killing the dead now."



According to the information, Shrek was shot dead early on Sunday, August 18, 2024, while he was inside a vehicle at Boodoo Highway along with a nurse of La Horquetta, Sherayne Salanady. Both the victims died on the spot because of multiple gunshot wounds.



The male victim is a resident of Boodoo Highway, Sangre Grande, and was buried on the same day he died before his suspects dug up his body on the night of August 24, only to set it on fire.



Notably, in 2022, Shrek faked his own death along with another man in Sangre Grande, and in January 2023, he survived an attack on his life after gunmen stormed his girlfriend's house at Blake Avenue Ext. in Sangre Grande and opened fire on the occupants, killing 6-year-old Kylie Maloney. It was rumored at the time that Shrek used Kylie as a human shield and, again, pretended he was dead.



