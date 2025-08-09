Autopsy finds 6-year-old Jasher François died from Aspiration Pneumonitis; Parents dispute results

As the parents have now rejected the autopsy results by San Fernando Teaching Hospital, they are looking forward to independent autopsy examination which is carded to take place today (August 9, 2025).

Trinidad and Tobago: An autopsy examination held on the body of six-year-old Jasher François has found that he died from aspiration pneumonitis which was possibly triggered by viral pneumonia. However, Jasher’s parents have rejected the autopsy results from the San Fernando Teaching Hospital and have requested an independent formal probing into his death.

The family has now requested a second autopsy, set for Saturday, and is calling for a fully independent investigation.

According to reports, 6-year-old Jasher died on the morning of 7 August after being admitted at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital for a regular flu checkup after he had returned from a camping trip.

A widely circulated video shows the parents of Jasher, Aaron and Yhnique François, have narrated the incident saying that their son was alert and responsive when they admitted him to the San Fernando Teaching Hospital.

Minutes after he was given an intravenous dose of magnesium sulphate and complained that it was hurting his hand and began vomiting.

The nurse paused for several minutes before beginning to remediate him again with the sulphate magnesium and when the father expressed concerns about Jasher's reaction due to Jasher’s concerns, the nurse assured the dad that it's a natural reaction as Jasher vomited again 3 times before falling asleep.

Tragically, he passed away while doctors attempted resuscitation, and it was only then that they informed the parents his vitals had been unstable since admission, a fact they hadn't previously disclosed.

In the emotional video, the parents called for an independent investigation into the death of their once very healthy son Jasher. The parents rejecting the initial report from the San Fernando Teaching Hospital that says that Jasher died of aspiration pneumonitis, likely triggered by viral pneumonia.

The parents urged Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the Health Ministry to launch an investigation.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar calls for immediate probe

After the release of the widely circulated emotional video, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jasher’s death at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital. She ordered the investigation to be conducted urgently and thoroughly uncovering all relevant

Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Lackram Bodoe, has since taken immediate steps to initiate the probe into the death of the 6-year-old. According to a media release, the investigation will aim to ensure transparency and accountability in determining what led to the child’s death.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) also launched a formal investigation into the care and management of six-year-old Jeher François. SWRHA further expressed deep sympathy for the grieving family and offered counselling and support services to parents and relatives of the deceased.

