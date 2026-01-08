US places Grenada under Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory

The U.S. Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory, effective January 5, 2026, urges Americans to be cautious when visiting Grenada due to incidents of violent crime affecting U.S. nationals across the island.

The Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution travel advisory, which took effect on January 5, 2026, advises U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when traveling to Grenada, citing incidents in which multiple American nationals have been victims of violent crimes that may occur anywhere on the island.

While issuing the advisory, the US authorities said that in various occasions American citizens have become victims of armed robberies, assaults, burglary, rape and some have ended up dying on the island with little to no justice due to the country’s slow police response compared to the United States.

In response to the Level 2 travel advisory issued by the United States Government, the Government of Grenada, in a post on Facebook, reaffirmed the country’s strong commitment to safety, security, and welcoming visitors.

The government stated that Grenada is home to a significant number of American citizens who live, work, study, and invest in the tri-island state. It noted that, as residents of Grenada, these individuals benefit from the same security services and protections provided to all members of the community.

The Government of Grenada emphasized that the American citizens who chose to make Grenada their home only stand as a testament of Grenada’s quality of life, safety, and governance and historical people-to-people ties that exist between the country and the United States.

The government cited that Grenada, known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, has ranked among the safest countries in the region, welcoming thousands of tourists and visitors to the country annually.

They cited that the country holds an exceptionally low crime rate with approximately 4 incidents per 100,000 people which is way lower than the U.S’s crime rate.

Furthermore, the Royal Grenada Police Force maintains robust systems for rapid response to any concerns and demonstrates strong crime solvency and institutional capacity to ensure continued public safety. Capabilities that underscore Grenada’s readiness and ability to safeguard the interests of all who call our nation home or choose to visit. Grenada remains open, safe, and ready to welcome the world.

The Government of Grenada fired back following the U.S.'s Travel Advisory and remarks over the country’s safety, claims that Grenada has refuted.

Grenada is near Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the mainland of Venezuela, with the U.S. advisory coming only days following its bombing of Venezuela and abduction of President Nicolás Maduro.