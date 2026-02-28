US Agency gives green flag to St. Kitts Citizenship Programme 

Chairman Calvin St Juste stated that the decision reflects renewed US confidence in the programme’s oversight, noting the Citizenship Unit now operates as a statutory body to strengthen accountability and independence.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The United States Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has officially revoked a long-standing advisory related to the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme. The advisory, which was officially issued in 2014, was formally withdrawn on February 2, 2026, after what officials described as sustained reforms to the programme’s governance, compliance and due diligence systems.

In an official statement, Chairman Calvin St Juste said that this decision showcases renewed confidence of the United States in the oversight structure and operational standards of the programme. He noted that the Citizenship Unit now operates as a statutory body with a Board of Governors and this change was designed to enhance accountability, institutional independence and regulatory supervision.

The original advisory which has been identified as FIN-2014-A004 and issued on May 20, 2014, had raised concerns related to risks associated with CBI programmes. Since then, St. Kitts and Nevis has undertaken a series of structural reforms following which FinCEN has officially rescinded its original advisory.

These reforms included the strengthening of multi-layered due diligence frameworks, the commissioning of independent external reviews and audits, the deepening of global compliance cooperation, the introduction of mandatory applicant interviews, alignment of all operational procedures with evolving global AML/CFT best practices as well as the implementation of advanced biometric identity verification systems.

Officials further noted that the programme has deepened collaboration with local, regional and international law enforcement agencies in order to improve information sharing and security coordination.

Not only this but further changes are planned for 2026. The programme is expected to incorporate a mandatory “genuine link” requirement under which the applicants must showcase a substantive and ongoing connection to St. Kitts and Nevis. This, according to the CIU, will include structured physical presence and residency, meaningful economic activity such as job creation and business establishment, productive investment which will be aligned with national priorities as well as long term social, cultural, philanthropic or national development engagement.

St. Juste said the Government took the advisory seriously and implemented comprehensive reforms to address the concerns raised. He added that the removal of the advisory signals that the measures introduced have been effective. Authorities have indicated that efforts to strengthen governance, due diligence and compliance standards will continue as the programme evolves under its new statutory framework.

Moving forward, the CIU Chair assured that the unit’s focus will remain on ensuring robust due diligence, good governance as well as compliance with AML/CFT standards.