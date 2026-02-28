Aer Lingus launches first direct Ireland-Barbados flight, beginning Mar 31 

Barbados has secured a new direct air service from Ireland even as Aer Lingus prepares to discontinue its Manchester route to the island at the end of March 2026. The flights will run from March 31 to May 31, 2026 with 3x weekly flights (Tues, Fri, Sun). This is the first direct Irish-Caribbean service.

Ireland-based airline Aer Lingus has officially announced the beginning of the temporary new direct service between Dublin and Barbados which is scheduled to start late March 2026. The announcement was made by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc through its official Facebook account on Friday.

The flight will reportedly depart from Dublin at 1 50 pm and will arrive in Barbados at 6 PM with the tickets starting from €732.

The BTMI said that this new route represents an exciting milestone for the destination in the Irish market and it is expected to boost connectivity between the two islands while making it easier than ever for Irish travellers to experience the warmth, culture as well as charm of Barbados.

The officials further noted that seats on the airline are on sale now for the new route. Operated by Aer Lingus’ latest fuel-efficient Airbus A321XLR aircraft, this service will be boosting ties between the two destinations while offering the travellers from Ireland with a seamless and sustainable way to reach Barbados.

Director of BTMI UK, Elan Mottley-Harris highlighted that this landmark route reflects the island’s growing appeal as a year-round destination and it makes accessing the destination easier than ever. She also highlighted the long-standing cultural ties of Ireland with Barbados and shared confidence that the new service will inspire more visitors to experience authentic Bajan culture as well as unforgettable moments.

However, the announcement comes amid changes to Aer Lingus’ UK operations. Aer Lingus’ Manchester-to-Barbados direct flights were part of its Manchester long-haul base and ran seasonally from November to March. According to airline filings and schedules, the Manchester to Barbados service (along with other transatlantic routes like New York and Orlando) is being withdrawn as part of the closure of Aer Lingus’ Manchester long-haul base on 31 March 2026.

The airline stopped selling Manchester transatlantic flights beyond 31 March 2026 and passengers have been notified that flights after that date are cancelled.

Other airlines continue to operate or schedule UK-Barbados services independently, particularly during the winter season but Aer Lingus’ Manchester route will cease at the end of March unless further changes are announced. The Dublin service is therefore being viewed as both a strategic expansion into Ireland and a timely boost to Barbados’ spring shoulder season airlift.