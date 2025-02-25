Belize: 3 American women mysteriously found dead at luxury resort suite

Belize: Three American tourists were mysteriously found dead at Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro, Belize. The women said to be in their early 20s had some yellow-coloured froth coming out of their mouths.

Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police stated that their bedrooms have been thoroughly researched and so far, “nothing of substance that could have been found other than alcohol and some gummies”.

All three women from the city of Revere, Massachusetts have been identified as Kaoutar Naqqad (23), Imane Mallah (24) and Wafae El-Arar (26). Police officials further stated that there was no forced entry into their hotel room, and the CCTV footage shows them entering their room Thursday and not coming back until the Saturday morning.

After multiple calls to their room, the house keeping used the master key to unlock their rooms and discovered the women in an unconscious stage. The medical staff was called who pronounced them dead at the scene.

Initial reports suspect that the women died from a drug overdose, but the officials are yet to confirm this.

Upon arrival, police said that they found one woman lying partially nude on the bed, covered with a white sheet with a yellow-coloured substance coming out of her mouth. Another was found with her face down near the bathroom in a dress while the third one was lying close to a table in a pink coloured blouse and short pants.

The authorities investigated the scene, and a toxicologist is anticipated to conduct further examinations to confirm the reason behind their deaths. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.

Resort manager provides details into tragic discovery

Resort’s manager Bert Nowak provided details about the guests and said that they checked into the resort on Wednesday, February 19. Concerns further arose when housekeeping staff received no response from the room over the course of two days.

The housekeep first knocked on the door around 9:30 am on Friday but received no reply and later that day around 12:30 pm, she along with another house help made additional attempts to contact the females but again received no response. The following day the housekeeper knocked on both suite doors and failed to receive any answer.

She then informed another household who along with Maintenance Manager Allen Canelo proceeded to check the room and through a master key, they unlocked the suite and found them inside.

US Department issues travel warning

These deaths come just in time when the US Department of State had issued travel warnings to Belize because of their high crime rate.

According to the travel warning, US citizens should avoid travelling to Belize City because of the violent crime occurring in the Southside of Belize City and is gang related. It was further noted that this area (south of Haulover Creek Canal and continuing south to Fabers Road) does not overlap with the typical tourism areas.

The warning urges the visitors to maintain an elevated level of situational awareness, exercise high caution and practice good safety as well as security practices.