Wednesday, 28th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Know Here: Travel options for highly anticipated Dominica World Creole Music Fest 2024

From October 21 to November 1, 2024, Dominica will come alive with celebrations of the island's Creole culture, with the World Creole Music Festival taking place from October 25 to 27 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

Dominica: As the anticipation for the upcoming World Creole Music Festival 2024 is increasing, the Dominica Festivals Committee shared the various travel options for music enthusiasts seeking to visit the island for an unforgettable two-week celebration of creole, music, culture and heritage.

From October 21 to November 1, 2024, Dominica will come alive with celebrations of the island's Creole culture, with the World Creole Music Festival taking place from October 25 to 27 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

While the three musical nights will be the ultimate celebration of music, but the island is set to host a number of other events and activities before and after the concerts.

Whether anyone wants to fly from the UK, US, Canada or Europe, DFC has got them covered with its convenient airline and ferry options. "How to Join Us for WCMF 2024 and Be Part of Dominica's Two-Week Creole Celebrations," added the Committee. 

The schedule of flights to Dominica is as follows:

  • UK: Fly with InterCaribbean Airways via Barbados, with a seamless same-day connection due to their interline agreement with British Airways (BA).
  • US: American Airlines offers direct flights from Miami to Dominica; Silver Airways flies from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with American Airlines, JetBlue, United, and Delta connections.
  • Tristate Area (NY, CT, NJ): Fly with Caribbean Airlines from John F Kennedy. 
  • Houston: Fly with United Airlines via Trinidad to Dominica
  • Canada: Caribbean Airlines offers flights from Toronto to Dominica with a stop in Trinidad.
  • Europe: Fly with Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) or Air France to Trinidad, then connect to Dominica with Caribbean Airlines.

Meanwhile, people from across the Caribbean can also visit Dominica through L'Express des Îles which offers ferry connections from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint Lucia. Also, people can fly into any of these islands and then take a ferry to Dominica. 

On the other hand, travellers can also fly from St Maarten to Dominica through WINAIR, making their journey short and comfortable. 

Notably, interested individuals can book their flights or ferries through the official websites of the mentioned airlines and be part of the amazing musical festival and experience the rich creole culture of Dominica. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(file photo)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: Weekend shootings rock the federation

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

Uncategorised

Concerned Citizens Movement officially launch Eric Evelyn as a general el...

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerritx
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit predicts DLPs victory in upcoming general elections

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

GISELLE MATTHEW (L), PRESIDENT OF THE CIC SPEAKS WHILE TAIWAN'S RESIDENT AMBASSADOR TO ST. KITTS &amp; NEVIS, H.E. TOM LEE, AND MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE, INDUSTRY, COMMERCE, CONSUMER AFFAIRS AND LABOUR, HON. WENDY PHIPPS.
Uncategorised

Members can check products available for import in Virtual Taiwan Agricul...

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

Social worker Tiffeny Jones distributing free care packages in St Lucia
Uncategorised

Social worker Tiffeny Jones distributing free care packages in St Lucia

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: PM Rowley tested positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis' PM addresses CBI Investment Forum in Turkey, discusses investment options
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis' PM addresses CBI Investment Forum in Turkey, discuss...

Wednesday, 28th August 2024

GCF hosts National stakeholders, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

GCF hosts National Stakeholder Workshop in Dominica

Wednesday, 28th August 2024