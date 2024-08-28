Know Here: Travel options for highly anticipated Dominica World Creole Music Fest 2024

Dominica: As the anticipation for the upcoming World Creole Music Festival 2024 is increasing, the Dominica Festivals Committee shared the various travel options for music enthusiasts seeking to visit the island for an unforgettable two-week celebration of creole, music, culture and heritage.



From October 21 to November 1, 2024, Dominica will come alive with celebrations of the island's Creole culture, with the World Creole Music Festival taking place from October 25 to 27 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.



While the three musical nights will be the ultimate celebration of music, but the island is set to host a number of other events and activities before and after the concerts.



Whether anyone wants to fly from the UK, US, Canada or Europe, DFC has got them covered with its convenient airline and ferry options. "How to Join Us for WCMF 2024 and Be Part of Dominica's Two-Week Creole Celebrations," added the Committee.

The schedule of flights to Dominica is as follows:

UK: Fly with InterCaribbean Airways via Barbados, with a seamless same-day connection due to their interline agreement with British Airways (BA).

US: American Airlines offers direct flights from Miami to Dominica; Silver Airways flies from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with American Airlines, JetBlue, United, and Delta connections.

Tristate Area (NY, CT, NJ): Fly with Caribbean Airlines from John F Kennedy.

Houston: Fly with United Airlines via Trinidad to Dominica

Canada: Caribbean Airlines offers flights from Toronto to Dominica with a stop in Trinidad.

Europe: Fly with Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) or Air France to Trinidad, then connect to Dominica with Caribbean Airlines.

Meanwhile, people from across the Caribbean can also visit Dominica through L'Express des Îles which offers ferry connections from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint Lucia. Also, people can fly into any of these islands and then take a ferry to Dominica.



On the other hand, travellers can also fly from St Maarten to Dominica through WINAIR, making their journey short and comfortable.



Notably, interested individuals can book their flights or ferries through the official websites of the mentioned airlines and be part of the amazing musical festival and experience the rich creole culture of Dominica.