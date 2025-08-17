Erin intensifies to Category 5, flash flooding and mudslides expected in Caribbean

The first tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Erin, which formed this past week, had an intense and rapid growth on Saturday, August 16 as it developed into a Category 5 hurricane. In less than 24 hours, Erin went from a tropical storm to a major hurricane which achieved peak wind speeds of 160 mph (260 km/h) which puts it at the top of the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The said hurricane will affect mostly the Caribbean region, and is expected to pass through northern Leeward Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Turks and Caicos Islands this weekend, with up to 15 cm of rain that can cause flash flooding and mudslides this weekend.

In addition, the National Hurricane Center said earlier Saturday that the hurricane could reach the Bahamas and Bermuda as well as parts of the U.S. east coast., including Florida and Atlantic Canada in the beginning of the next week.

Hurricane #Erin Advisory 23A: Erin'S Outer Rainbands Producing Gusty Winds and Heavy Rains Across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 17, 2025

While the storm might not lead to landfall in the continental United States, it is still expected to generate large ocean waves, rip tides, and dangerous surf along the East Coast of the U.S., especially from Florida to New England between August 18 - 21.

Storm Development Timeline

Tropical Storm Erin became Category 1 Hurricane on the morning of August 15 which saw sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h). By early Saturday morning the storm had intensified into a Category 2 Hurricane with wind speeds up to nearly 100 mph (160 km/h) as it moved northwest in the Atlantic.

On August 16, the National Hurricane Center issued their latest report which noted that the storm had strengthened into a Category 3 Hurricane with wind speeds of 120 mph and gusts of 150 mph. The storm which had been strengthening very quickly at the time was heading to the north of the Eastern Caribbean islands.

The storm went on to become a Category 4 Hurricane which at the time was recording wind speeds of 130 mph as it was tracked 150 miles northeast of Anguilla. Also, reports of flight cancellations came out which included Liat Air, Caribbean Airlines, and Inter Caribbean Airways.