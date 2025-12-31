Saint Lucia police probe three killings in four days

Authorities are investigating two fatal shootings and a stabbing that occurred in separate communities over a four-day period.

Saint Lucia: The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is investigating three homicide cases which took place over a four day period, including two fatal shootings and one stabbing incident. The two shooting incidents took place in Soufriere while the stabbing incident happened in Dennery.

The first victim, who died in a shooting has been identified as 25-year-old Kenton Henry of Victoria, Choiseul. The second shooting victim has been identified as Lintus Charles, 35, of Palmiste, Soufriere. The third victim has been identified as 21-year-old Fernandes Emmanuel of Green Mountain, Dennery.

According to RSLPF, the first incident took place around 1:50 a.m., on December 24. Around this time, the officers of Soufriere Police Station received the report of gunshots at Palmiste, Soufriere, responding to which a team arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered a man who was lying in a supine position with apparent gunshot wounds and was breathing heavily. Following which they immediately transported a 25-year-old Kenton Henry, to the Soufriere Hospital, in a Saint Lucia Fire Service ambulance.

However he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical officers after he had been taken in for treatment. The treatment was not able to save the victim.

Just hours later of this incident another shooting incident took place in the same community around 8:10 p.m., responding to which police arrived at the scene and discovered a man who was dealing with a gunshot wound.

The officers also transported the victim, Lintus Charles, to the Soufriere Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for some time but died later.

While the officers were already investigating these shooting incidents which took place on December 24, they received a report of another incident which occurred on December 28.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force stated that the officers of Dennery Police Station

received a stabbing incident report on Sunday, around 5:23 a.m., at Church Street, Dennery. Responding to which they arrived at the scene, where the bystander reported to them that “they have already transported the victim 21-year-old Fernandes Emmanuel to the Owen King EU Hospital by ambulance."

When officers reached the hospital, the medical officers notified them that “they tried to save his life but the injuries he sustained were deadly and because of that he lost a lot of blood and died.”

Authorities claimed that they are investigating the matter very precisely and are trying to know the exact circumstances surrounding these three incidents which shook the whole community of Saint Lucia.

The offices also urged the community that “If anyone has any information relating to any of these three incidents, then please report to us or can directly contact the nearest police station.”