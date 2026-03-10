 Trinidad Influencer Kapouchie mourns mother killed in highway crash near Arima 

His mother was killed instantly after being struck while walking along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Santa Rosa, Trinidad, on March 4.

Trinidad and Tobago: A well-renowned social media influencer from Trinidad Kapouchie aka Kaleb Abdool is heart-broken as his mother passed away. The influencer took to social media account to share the news of his mother’s passing. He requested his followers to keep her mother in their prayers.

According to the information, the victim was struck and killed while she was walking along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Santa Rosa, Arima, Trinidad. The 55-year-old Sherry Ann Joseph, a resident of Wallerfield, Arima died on the spot during the crash on Wednesday, March 4.

In an emotional post, Kapouchie expressed his profound grief and the deep pain he is going through this difficult time. Sharing the note, he wrote, “Today, I lost my mom…the only woman who was always cheering for me to win in this life. I’m back home wishing I could have seen you one last time. I wish people would drive safer, because reckless driving took a life that meant everything to me. I wish I had spent more time with you. I love you forever, my queen.”

Kaleb is extremely close to his mother but at the time of the incident, he was living in Atlanta. Relatives said that Joseph had left home while she was carrying a fuel canister and was walking along the shoulder of the highway towards a service station near Tumpuna Road, Arima to buy fuel for the family’s generator.

The generator was being utilised to supply electricity to the residence while the family works to secure a connection from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission. Joseph, a mother of 12, was reportedly struck by a vehicle that was travelling along the shoulder of the highway.

Joseph’s sudden death has left relatives devastated as they struggle to come to terms with the loss. One of her daughters told reporters that their parents would usually take turns walking to purchase fuel for the generator.

Arima police are continuing investigations into the fatal accident. The vehicle involved in the crash was later taken to the Arima Police Station.