Trinidad and Tobago Radio DJ ‘Selecta N-Tech’ dies in fiery car crash

Trinidad and Tobago: A devastating car accident took place on Friday, October 3, 2025, that claimed the life of Narise Jackman, also known as Selecta N-Tech, a popular radio DJ. It is being said that the incident took place around 5:00 a.m. along the Southern Main Road near Dass Trace, Enterprise in Trinidad.

According to police reports, the CCTV footage of the area recorded the video of the whole incident, which showed that the popular radio DJ, Jackman was driving his black Honda Civic (PCB 1993) when he lost control of his car while driving south.

The police reports further claimed that when he lost control of his car, suddenly the vehicle veered off the road, and struck a pedestrian, Emilio Nicholas Teemul, aged 35, who was standing on the pavement in front of Pamela's Quality Meats.

The reports further noted that the car then slammed into a concrete wall, while flipping onto its hood. Later, the emergency service was contacted and upon reaching, they immediately removed the victim Jackman out of the car, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer around 6:45 a.m. at the scene.

Additionally, the police also said that the pedestrian, Emilio Nicholas Teemul, who was struck by the vehicle, suffered multiple fractures to his left foot and ankle. And along with that police also said he was taken to Chaguanas Health Facility for his treatment, where his condition is stable now.

Police officials further stated that they are still continuing to investigate the matter more deeply and are collecting more evidence.

Narise Jackman, a resident of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was the son of veteran radio personality DJ Maggie (Maurice Jackman) of More 104.7 FM. The fans knew him by the name Selecta N-Tech on air as he joined Scorch 101.1 FM in August 2024 after winning a DJ competition.

The local music and radio community is also mourning the sudden death of radio DJ Selecta N-Tech, as they remembered him as the greatest person they have ever met. Scorch 101.1 FM, where the deceased Jackman used to work, also expressed their profound sadness at his passing, as they described him as “a cornerstone of their lineup who brought his love for music to life with every set.”

His fans and colleagues are also paying tributes to their favourite DJ while remembering Jackman for his energy, charisma, and passion for music. One of his colleagues stated that “he always helped with my work as he had a great knowledge about the music, and with that he always tried his best to serve people and his fans with the great music.”