36-year-old female accidentally killed in police encounter with carjackers in Trinidad, suspects escape

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old Sharida Ali, who is a mother of two, was accidentally killed after she was sustained a bullet injury in a crossfire between police and carjackers in Beetham Gardens on Saturday evening. However, two suspects police were chasing managed to escape from the sport leaving behind the stolen vehicle.

The Police Complaints Authority in Trinidad and Tobago have launched investigation into the incident as relatives and friends of the deceased are calling for justice for her. She is survived by two daughters aged 14 and 9.

According to the information, Ali, who was working as a janitor at Trincity Mall along with her sister Ayesha on Saturday went to visit a friend at her residence in Beetham Gardens. At around 6 pm, the victim sister has claimed that after finishing food Ali went to the kitchen to get some ice for her drink.

“When she was standing in the kitchen a bullet hit her in the head after piercing through the window. After hearing a loud noise of gunshot, I rushed to the kitchen to help her, however, I found her lying dead. She died instantly due to the bullet injury to her head,” she added.

The police said that the shooting took place as police officers were attempting to catch a group of men, who had reportedly stolen a Nissan which they had hired as a taxi shortly before. It is said that the 71-year-old taxi owner of the stolen vehicle was attacked by two men who were pretending to be passengers.

Police claimed that the men allegedly threatened the driver with a knife before pushing him out of his car and fled away with it. The police officers responding to the report of carjacking intercepted the stolen vehicle in the area of Beetham Gardens. The carjackers were trying to flee with the stolen vehicle.

The high-speed chase between the cops and carjackers was filmed by some of the people in the area before the shooting incident. The videos of the intense chase have been uploaded on the social media, which has now gone viral.

The police revealed that the vehicle crashed near the house where Ali had come to meet a friend with her sister. The police claimed that the suspects abandoned the vehicle and in attempt to escape from cops started running towards the Priority Bus Route. While fleeing one of the carjackers drew a firearm and opened fire at the police officers, who in retaliation also opened fire. However, the suspects managed to escape from the cops. The police have been failed to trace the whereabouts suspects.

Following the reports of Ali being shot dead, PCA Director David West said that his team has begun its investigation into the incident in which a common civilian was killed during an exchange of gunfire between the police and the suspects.

He added that it is not yet clear whose bullet hit the victim, and they are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the same. West also expressed his hope that there is video footage of the incident that could be used in the investigation process.