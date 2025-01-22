Bahamas: 43-year-old woman brutally beaten by stranger, recalled ordeal as ‘horrible’

The incident took place around 2 pm at Poinciana Avenue and Baillou Hill Road in the Bahamas. Footage showed a man repeatedly punching, hitting, and stomping on Ms Rolle at a busy intersection.

Bahamas: One month after being physically attacked, 43-year-old Latasha Rolle of the Bahamas, who is mother of two, broke into tears as she recalled “staring death in the face” when she was viciously attacked by a “random” man at a bus stop.

In a recent interview to a local channel, the victim recalled the incident and called it as a ‘horrible scene’. She said “I was coming off the bus, and then out of nowhere, I was suddenly attacked by this random individual. It was a horrible scene for me and during this attack, I almost though that it was the end.”

She added that no one stopped the attacker or intervened to protect her. “I was thinking in my mind that I must not give up and I shall live but not die.”

The victim explained that after leaving the bus, she felt a sudden blow on her face. She claimed that she repeatedly asked the unknown man why he was beating her to which he replied that she reminded him of someone he used to know. At one point, he also tried to snatch her purse, said Rolle. It is alleged that the attacker was on the same bus as Rolle and then proceeded to follow her when she got off.

Notably, the incident was captured on a video which made rounds on social media, showing Rolle lying helplessly on the ground as a man struck her repeatedly, resulting in her grappling with two broken legs and injuries about the face. However, no bystander can be seen in the video coming forward to help her. The video has now been removed from social media due to its serious nature.

She also said the lack of immediate intervention to save her life left her with serious injuries. She further claimed that with critical injuries to her legs she was unable to walk for several weeks.

The incident took place on December 17, 2024, when she stepped down from the bus for a quick stop at the bank when she was heading to work. It was reported that the police took immediate action and detained a 41-year-old man in connection with this case. As per information, man was sent into prison on Christmas Eve for the brutal attack of the 44-year-old mother. while heading to work, her quick stop at the bank after stepping off the bus turned into a nightmare.

Reports claim that the victim suffered severe injuries on both of her legs and nose, bruised eye and other injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but struggled to speak to anyone because of the severe injuries.

The incident took place around 2 pm at Poinciana Avenue and Baillou Hill Road in the Bahamas. Footage showed a man repeatedly punching, hitting, and stomping on Ms Rolle at a busy intersection. Despite her cries for help, bystanders honked their horns but remained in their vehicles while a few took their phone to make videos.

The bus driver also stayed parked, but did not intervene to stop the brutal attack. The assault only stopped when one man intervened and pushed the attacker away.

After the brutal attack, the victim’s father noted that his daughter was ‘beaten like a dog’ without any reason. It is said that Rolle, who was a chef at Margaritaville on Paradise Island, sometimes used to travel in the bus to go to work.