Bahamas police probe two stabbing homicides in New Providence

Bahamas: The police officials in New Providence, Bahamas, are presently investigating two more homicides, the discovery of one of which was made a few hours ago.



According to the information, the officials said that they had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of an adult female who is believed to be in her late 30s. It is said that she was found dead near Palm Breeze Drive and Carmichael Road.



The initial reports have disclosed that around 2 am on Monday, July 22, 2024, a citizens saw an individual lying in the street following which he immediately reported it to the Southern Division Police Station.



Upon the receipt of the report, a responding unit was sent to the crime scene, where they confirmed the discovery of an adult female lying on the northern side of the road. The officials said that she was unresponsive and had multiple apparent stab wounds to her upper body.



The body was then examined by the Emergency Medical personnel, who confirmed that she was dead and asked the body to be removed from there.



In another incident, the police reported that on Sunday, a 42-year-old male surrendered himself to the police after the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man. The initial incident took place on Thursday, July 18, near Moonshine Drive, Sunset Park.



It is said that the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation while they were on the basketball court, which led to the 42-year-old stabbing the other several times in the upper as well as lower body.



Following the incident, the victim sought medical attention at the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries around 9 pm on Sunday while receiving treatment. His death pushed the accused to surrender himself to the police station as he became afraid and felt guilty for his actions.



The police said that the investigations are still continuing in both these stabbing incidents, which took place in New Providence.