Grand Bahama sees 8% surge in foreign air arrivals, more airlift boost expected

Bahamas: The tourism officials in Grand Bahama are welcoming the increased airlift to the islands during the fall. They said that the foreign air arrivals to the island during the first five months shows a surge of eight percent year over year increase.



The development was announced by the Ministry of Tourism who said that Grand Bahama Island is poised to receive more airlift boosts during this fall.



It added that during the end of last year, the island recorded a 33% growth in the foreign air arrivals which is the largest year over year percentage growth as compared to all the islands in the Bahamas.



During the first five months of this year, the island’s foreign airlift arrivals has already performed better than the same period last year by some eight percent which places the island on a trajectory to exceed pre-Dorian figures.



Meanwhile, Deputy Prime and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper said that the priority to focus on increasing airlift into Grand Bahamas is a clean signal of its commitment to this community and the product partners as they continue to place the island to benefit from the major investments in its project pipeline.



In addition to this, since the end of August, travellers can anticipate a new inaugural service by Western Air between Freeport and Fort Lauderdale to support the increasing demand for South Florida travel by visitors and residents.



Also from September 6 to October 3, 2024, Bahamas Air is also set to increase capacity on its Freeport to Fort Lauderdale route.



This move makes sure continued airlift into the island from Florida after a decision by American Airlines to briefly suspend its Miami to Freeport route during that period because of the peak of the hurricane season.



Not only this, but also the American Airlines will be coming back to Florida after October 3 with daily service and will be ramping up its Miami to Freeport offerings to twice everyday in November.



This will offer a significant boost to fall travel. The airline will also provide service on Saturdays between Charlotte and Freeport.