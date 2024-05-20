Friday, 19th July 2024
Grand Bahama sees 8% surge in foreign air arrivals, more airlift boost ex...

Wednesday, 17th July 2024

Bahamas: Rock Sound Intl Airport welcomes Flamingo Airlines' new service

Tuesday, 16th July 2024

Metayer shot during Facebook Live after exposing police corruption in Bah...

Wednesday, 10th July 2024

Taino Beach comes alive with flavors at inaugural Grand Bahams Food Truck Festival (PC - Facebook)
Taino Beach comes alive with flavors at inaugural Grand Bahams Food Truck...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Murder 59 in Bahamas: Man killed by two gunmen outside his home (Representative Image)
Murder 59 in Bahamas: Man killed by two gunmen outside his home

Friday, 28th June 2024

Search continues for 41-year-old American female missing in Bahamas (PC - Facebook)
Search continues for 41-year-old American tourist missing in Bahamas

Thursday, 27th June 2024

Bahamas: 48-year-old sexually assaults ex-girlfriend's 4 year old, charged (Representative Image)
Bahamas: 48-year-old sexually assaults ex-girlfriend’s 4 year old, charge...

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Bahamas: 21-year-old godmother charged with abusing six-week-old baby boy (PC - Facebook)
Bahamas: 21-year-old godmother charged with abusing six-week-old baby boy

Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Bahamas: Young woman fatally shot after heated argument (PC - Facebook)
Bahamas: Young woman fatally shot after heated argument

Monday, 17th June 2024

Health and Wellness Minister Doctor Michael Darville outlined his Ministry's plans during budget debate (PC - Facebook)
Bahamas: Govt to break ground for $290M hospital in mid-2025

Wednesday, 12th June 2024

37-year-old Bernard Lewis - Victim (PC - Facebook)
Double shooting incident leaves one dead outside Bahamas Ave Bar

Wednesday, 12th June 2024

Inaugural Grand Bahama Food Festival to make a huge impact on tourism
Inaugural Grand Bahama Food Truck Festival to make a huge impact on touri...

Monday, 10th June 2024

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027 (Planned structure of the marine)
Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027

Monday, 10th June 2024

Bodies being taken to the authorities after being retrieved from the water
Tragedy at Sea: 2 Dead, 1 injured after boat hits reef near Rose Island,...

Saturday, 8th June 2024

Heat advisory issued in parts of Bahamas, people urged to stay indoors
Heat advisory issued in parts of Bahamas, people urged to stay indoors

Saturday, 8th June 2024

Snorkeler found dead in Grand Bahama waters (Representative Image)
Snorkeler found dead in Grand Bahama waters

Tuesday, 4th June 2024

In just a few days, Disney's Lookout Cay will be welcoming thousands of visitors. The destination reflects on the ongoing partnership between Disney and artists of the Bahamas, as well as historians and cultural experts.
Disney Lookout Cay official opens doors in Eleuthera, Bahamas

Friday, 31st May 2024

Bahamian Denisha Cartwright ends collegiate career with 2 more national titles (PC - Facebook)
Bahamian Denisha Cartwright ends collegiate career with 2 more national t...

Tuesday, 28th May 2024

Bahamas Power and Light Company announced that it is working to add additional generating capacity in New Providence following two days of record-breaking temperatures
Bahamas struggles for electricity amid heatwave, BPL works to add capacit...

Tuesday, 21st May 2024

The Department of Meteorology issued a heat advisory which was in effect from 12 pm onwards on Sunday. The heat advisory will remain in effect for the entire Bahamas until Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
Bahamas faces climate extremes: Heat index soars over 112°F amid hailstor...

Monday, 20th May 2024