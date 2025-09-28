Bahamas’ Environment Minister Vaughn Miller passes away after being found unconscious in car 

A man was found unconscious in a vehicle on Sears Hill, New Providence, early this morning, according to the Bahamas Police Department.

Bahamas: In a shocking development, a man found unconscious in a vehicle on Sears Hill, New Providence, around 1:30 am has been identified as Vaughn Miller, the Bahamas' Minister for the Environment. The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed this development on Sunday.

The Police Department of the Bahamas reported that around 1:30 am, a man was found unconscious in a vehicle on Sears Hill, New Providence. He was transported to hospital where he later passed away at the age of 64. Officials confirmed the individual was Minister Miller.

Eyewitnesses said that they administered CPR before rushing him to the hospital in a private vehicle however he later succumbed. Police said that no foul play is suspected at this time.

Vaughn Miller was serving under the Progressive Liberal Party, and his untimely death has sent shockwaves across the political landscape of the country. Miller was elected in 2017 as a member of the Free National Movement and re-elected for Golden Isles in 2021 as a member of the Progressive Liberal Party.

The cause of his death remains as of now with the police department saying that they are still investigating the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

As the news of Minister Miller’s death spread across the country, the leaders including the Prime Minister of the Bahamas are extending their deepest condolences.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has released a statement expressing condolences on the passing of Vaughn Miller. He said, “On behalf of Ann, myself, my family, and the Government of The Bahamas, I extend our deepest condolences to Cassandra, their child, and the entire Miller family. May they find comfort in knowing that Vaughn lived a life of purpose, guided by faith, and dedicated to his country.”

He also said that he is ‘heartbroken’ at the passing of a friend and colleague and noted that Vaughn’s life reflected the very best of the Bahamas.

Minister of State for the Environment Zane Lightbourne, in a statement of condolences to the family of the late Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller, remembered his colleague as a friend, and a family member.

“He was a respected national voice and a family man of strong Christian faith,” the statement said.

“While coming to terms with this loss, I take comfort in knowing that Vaughn loved God and served his community and country with diligence.”

Glenn Miller, the brother of the late Minister of Environment and Natural Resouces and Member of Parliament for Golden Isles, Vaughn Miller, said early morning that when he got the news, he still could not believe that his brother was gone. He described the death of his only sibling as sudden and added that his brother was loved by many, especially his family.