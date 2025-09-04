2025-09-05 03:42:31
St Kitts and Nevis launches low-cost flights to boost tourism in September

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island Federation is offering visitors an opportunity to take low-cost non-stop flights to the island in September. With the introduction of Travel Tuesday fares, travelers can book flights at affordable rates with American Airlines, JetBlue and Caribbean Airlines.

The services aim to promote tourism in St Kitts and Nevis at both regional and international level. Visitors can explore the nation's natural beauty, culture and hospitality. This initiative aims to promote mid-week travel and increase the number of arrivals to the island.

Notably, the special fares are valid for specific September dates and are at the discretion of availability. These additional flights will boost the tourism sector and will also benefit local businesses, including hotel owners, taxi services, tourist guide services, and street vendors.

Schedule of Travel Tuesdays

American Airlines is offering flights from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International in St Kitts. The fares for these services are available for $159 one-way and $358 for round trip. The offer is valid from September 9 - September 30.

JetBlue is also joining the initiative, offering services from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. Fares include $154 one-way on September 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28 and $343 one-way for September 14-21 and 21-28.

For regional travelers, Caribbean Airlines is providing flight services from Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain (POS) to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. These services are available at $210 one way on September 12 and 28 and $406 from September 12-19 and 23-30 for one way trips.

Moreover, the services by Caribbean Airlines will also be available from Grantley Adams International (BGI) Airport in Barbados to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International, with fares starting at $189 one way which is available from September 20.

Kofi Nelson

