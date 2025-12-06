Guyana: Man accused of faking his own death to avoid child-support payments 

Some sources suggest a photograph circulating on social media depicted an individual covered with a white cotton sheet, falsely implying that Permaul had passed away.

Guyana: Multiple unverified reports which are circulating online are alleging that Guyanese man Josh Permaul may have tried to stage his own death in order to avoid ongoing child-support obligations. According to these claims, Permaul is being sought by authorities for failing to meet financial support as ordered by the court for his two children.

Further reports claim that his mother told others that he had died in the interior and that the family lacked the resources to retrieve his body. However, several observers have questioned the credibility of these statements which suggested that the situation might be an attempt to evade legal responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the mother of his children is reportedly facing financial hardship which has further intensified public concern surrounding the situation.

At this time, none of the allegations have been officially confirmed and the full circumstances remain unclear. The Guyana Police Force or the family of the suspect have not yet issued a public statement addressing the claims.

The incident has shocked the residents with several of them taking to Facebook to express their views. “When you can’t take responsibilities don’t bring innocent into the world. There is an old saying “puppies gone turn dog,” said a user named Persaud while another said, “You are unbelievable.”