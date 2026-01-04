CARICOM Bureau meets after US strike in Venezuela, calls for peaceful dialogue

The Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community convened on Saturday, January 3, 2026, to discuss the unfolding situation following United States military action in Venezuela. The emergency meeting brought together representatives from Jamaica Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia amid growing regional concern over the security and economic implications of the developments.

In an official statement which was released following the meeting, the Caribbean Community reiterated its longstanding call for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic engagement as the preferred pathway toward stability in Venezuela. According to the Bureau, sustainable solutions can only be achieved through inclusive dialogue that supports good governance democratic institutions and long-term prosperity for the Venezuelan people.

The regional bloc further reaffirmed its firm commitment to the fundamental principles of international law and multilateralism as outlined in the United Nations Charter. These principles include respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states as well as the protection of human dignity.

CARICOM emphasized that these values remain central to the region’s foreign policy approach particularly during periods of geopolitical tension.

CARICOM further stated that it remains ready to support all international efforts aimed at reducing tensions in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. The Bureau of Heads of Government also sought to reassure citizens across the Caribbean that every effort is being made to safeguard regional security.

The statement confirmed that authorities are closely monitoring the evolving situation including its potential effects on economic activity and regional mobility. It was noted that particular attention is being paid to air travel which has already experienced disruptions in parts of the Caribbean as a result of heightened security measures linked to the situation in Venezuela.

This comes after the highly controversial military strike by USA in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro along with his wife Cilia Flores. The couple was initially transported to a US warship off the coast before being flown to New York where they are set to face a series of federal charges that includes cocaine importation conspiracy, narco-terrorism conspiracy and weapon violations.