Belize motorists rush to pumps as fuel prices spike by over $1 at midnight 

The government announced a significant increase in premium and regular gasoline prices, effective from 12 am on March 13, 2026.

Belize: Motorists across Belize are rushing to service stations late Thursday evening as fuel prices are set to rise sharply at midnight. This has triggered long lines at petrol pumps as drivers are attempting to fill their tanks before the increase takes effect.

According to the latest price adjustment notice issued by the government, the fuel prices for both premium and regular gasoline will increase significantly, and it will mark one of the most noticeable fuel price jumps in recent months. The adjustment will officially take effect from 12 am on March 13, 2026.

In Belize City, the price of premium gasoline will rise from $12.53 to $13.76 per gallon and this will reflect an increase of $1.23 per gallon. Meanwhile, regular gasoline will move from $11.77 to $13.02 and this represents a $1.25 increase per gallon.

The sudden adjustment has prompted several drivers to visit gas stations during the evening hours in an effort to avoid paying the higher price after midnight. Several service stations across the country reported steady traffic as consumers sought to top up their tanks before the new pricing structure came into effect.

While gasoline prices are increasing sharply, diesel will remain unchanged at $12.05 per gallon for now, according to the pricing notice. However, industry sources suggest that diesel prices may also rise in the coming weeks depending on the cost of the next shipment.

This increase in fuel prices is being linked to global oil market volatility with global energy markets reacting to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially involving Iran. Rising crude oil prices on the global market often translate into higher fuel costs for countries like Belize that rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

The price adjustment is expected to have a wider economic impact, especially on transportation costs, delivery services and small businesses which depend on fuel for daily operations. Higher fuel prices often ripple through the broader economy, eventually affecting the cost of goods and services.

Notably, during the recent national budget presentation, Prime Minister John Briceño did not specifically address the potential impact of global conflicts on Belize’s fuel prices despite the growing volatility in global oil markets.