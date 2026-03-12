2026-03-12 11:29:25
Antigua’s Soca Villain wins song of the year at National Music Awards with Hit “BB Service”

Antigua and Barbuda: Allakai Samuel, famously known as Soca Villain is a rising Soca artist, won the award for Song of the Year at the National Music Awards on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The win was secured by his hit track “BB Service,” which also earned him great fan support in Antigua and Barbuda and across the Caribbean region.

The track competed against many popular tracks, including Tian Winter’s “Antigua Mas,” Ge’Eve’s “Daughter Come,” Island Prince’s “Why You Leaving,” and Empress’ “Cape.” Fans of each artist has widely listened and supported the songs since their release.

This award is an honor for any singer as it recognizes the song that has made a great impact in the musical industry of Antigua and Barbuda. Fans cheered loudly when the winner for Song of the Year was announced, proving that “BB Service” is a fan favorite song.

During his acceptance speech, Soca Villain thanked his fans and team members for their support. He said, “I just want to say thank you, because without you guys, I wouldn’t be up here. I will keep on letting VenomX produce a lot of good music throughout the year.”

Other Winners of the National Music Awards

The Antigua and Barbuda National Music Awards are organized by the Ministry of Creative Industries and Education. It honours artists, creators, and cultural practitioners from various genres for their contributions to the growth of the musical industry.

  • Song of the Year: Soca Villain (“BB Service”)

  • Gospel Artist of the Year: Rashid Walker

  • KFC Jam Band of the Year: Kaution Band

  • Sound of the Year: King Warrior Sound

  • KosCab Songwriter of the Year: Drastic

  • KosCab MC of the Year: Steve “Ibis” The Livest Freeland

  • Soca Artist of the Year: Tina Winter

  • ACB Caribbean Recording Artiste of the Year: Tina Winter

  • Lifetime Achievement Awards: Sir Rupert “The Mighty Swallow” Philo (posthumous), Roland Prince (posthumous), and Junior “Jagger” Martin

  • Rovier Surgical Suites Band of the Year - Kutting Edge Band

  • Cool & Smooth  DJ of the Year Award  - DJ Quest

  • Niche Event of the Year -  Heaven

  • Auto Craze Large Scale Event of the Year - Rise -DJ Jime Events

