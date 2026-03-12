Antigua’s Soca Villain wins song of the year at National Music Awards with Hit “BB Service”

The track competed with several popular releases, including Tian Winter’s “Antigua Mas,” Ge’Eve’s “Daughter Come,” Island Prince’s “Why You Leaving,” and Empress’ “Cape,” all gaining strong fan support since their release.

Antigua and Barbuda: Allakai Samuel, famously known as Soca Villain is a rising Soca artist, won the award for Song of the Year at the National Music Awards on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The win was secured by his hit track “BB Service,” which also earned him great fan support in Antigua and Barbuda and across the Caribbean region.

The track competed against many popular tracks, including Tian Winter’s “Antigua Mas,” Ge’Eve’s “Daughter Come,” Island Prince’s “Why You Leaving,” and Empress’ “Cape.” Fans of each artist has widely listened and supported the songs since their release.

This award is an honor for any singer as it recognizes the song that has made a great impact in the musical industry of Antigua and Barbuda. Fans cheered loudly when the winner for Song of the Year was announced, proving that “BB Service” is a fan favorite song.

During his acceptance speech, Soca Villain thanked his fans and team members for their support. He said, “I just want to say thank you, because without you guys, I wouldn’t be up here. I will keep on letting VenomX produce a lot of good music throughout the year.”

Other Winners of the National Music Awards

The Antigua and Barbuda National Music Awards are organized by the Ministry of Creative Industries and Education. It honours artists, creators, and cultural practitioners from various genres for their contributions to the growth of the musical industry.