InterCaribbean launches new direct service connecting Barbados to Tortola  

Premier and Finance Minister Natalio D Wheatley said the new service will position interCaribbean as a key hub, helping travelers move more easily across the region and reach their destinations more efficiently.

Barbados: InterCaribbean has launched new direct routes linking Barbados with Sint Maarten, Tortola and Trinidad and Tobago, positioning the island as a growing hub for Caribbean travel. Tourism officials said that improved connectivity will make it easier for travellers to explore the region while boosting trade and tourism opportunities.

Premier and Minister of Finance of Tortola British Virgin Islands Natalio D Wheatley, while talking about the new service, said that interCaribbean will be the hub that will ensure that individuals get to their destinations.

The airline which celebrated its 10th anniversary of service to the Virgin Islands in December 2025 will be operating the Barbados to Beef Island (Tortola) route thrice a week on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Premier congratulated the airline for its years of service and said, “Congratulations to you and your 34 years in business,” adding that the collaboration between interCaribbean and the Virgin Islands has been so significant to them.

Meanwhile, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Director Caribbean Graham Clarke, says improved air links between Barbados and northern Caribbean territories such as Tortola in the British Virgin Islands will make regional travel easier and more efficient.

Clarke was speaking during the March 8, 2026, inaugural flight launching the new service. He said direct flights help reduce long layovers, lower travel costs, and encourage greater movement of people, goods and cultural exchange across the Caribbean.

“A lot of people will want to travel but the time that is spent in layovers for six and eight hours, travellers get frustrated and then cost also increase. And obviously connectivity is extremely important, particularly coming from the northern territories like Tortola, the Virgin Islands, and going further north and this flight opens up an opportunity for that direct connectivity,” he said.

The new route forms part of efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and improve access between Caribbean destinations.

Along with interCaribbean Airlines, WINAIR has also launched new direct flights connecting Bridgetown, Barbados and Tortola, aiming to fill the gap left by Caribbean airlines. These new routes enhance regional connectivity with one-way fares recently seen around $277.