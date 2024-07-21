Belize City to launch eco-friendly eRIDE eTaxi Pilot Project

The Belize City eRIDE eTaxi Pilot Project is all set to launch, bringing the people an eco-friendly and efficient transportation across the city.



While announcing the development through its official Facebook page, the Belize City Council noted, “Take control of your future! Drive a brand-new electric taxi today and own it in just 5 to 7 years. Become your own boss, secure your future while enjoying the benefits of eco-friendly driving.”



It further urged people to apply today to become an eTaxi driver and learn more about the position by visiting www.belizecitycouncil.org/jobs.php.



According to the information by the council, the Belize City eRIDE eTaxi is going to be environmentally friendly having low carbon footprint. These taxis will help in reducing noise pollution across the island and it doesn’t demand much maintenance.



The vehicle is also energy efficient, safe, reliable, and 100 percent electric, having a lower operating cost.



In addition to this, it will also be beneficial for the passengers as it can be operated through the MIDRIVA App and will offer cashless payments, ensuring the best safety features along with real-time tracking and promoting sustainability and comfortable rides.



Not only this, but the passengers can also look for driver history and ride ratings through the application, making it more safe for them.



This eTaxi is being launched in Belize while keeping in mind the overall safety of women and children. As the rides will only be booked through app, it will ensure that only verified and legitimate drivers can offer services to the passengers.



Moreover, the application will be run and authorised by the Belize City Council, preventing even a single chance of fraud or safety for the passengers whether they are visitors, residents or citizens.



The fairs will also be budget friendly to allow people avail the services according to their own wish at any time and place across Belize.