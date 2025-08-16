CPL 2025 Live score : Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will face Barbados Royals in the third match of the 2025 CPL.
2025-08-17 00:32:43
Antigua and Barbuda: The third match of 2025 Men’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to take place in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The match will be played between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons clashing with Barbados Royals on Saturday, August 16, at 7:00 PM.
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons had a terrible start in CPL 2025 by losing the season's opener match to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Basseterre.
On the other hand, Barbados Royals have been two time champions of the Caribbean Premier League, 2014 and 2019 and were first runners-up in the CPL season 2015 and 2022.
CPL 2025 ABF VS BR Squads
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF)
Jewel Andrew (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Fabian Allen, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (C), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy.
Barbados Royals (BR)
Brandon King, Quinton de Kock (WK), Kadeem Alleyne, Eathan Bosch, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Shaqkere Parris, Chris Green, Jomel Warrican, Daniel Sams, Nyeem Young.
Latest Updates
August 17, 2025 at 12:32 AM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Daniel Sams Bowled, Royals 125/6 (19)
Obed McCoy struck again in the 19th over as he sent Daniel Sams back to the pavilion. Sams, who managed only 2 runs off 6 balls, was beaten by a good delivery that crashed into his stumps at 18.3 overs.
The Royals are now 125/6, with Rovman Powell fighting on at the other end. Falcons continue to dominate the death overs with sharp bowling from McCoy.
August 17, 2025 at 12:25 AM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Rutherford Falls Early, Royals 117/5 (18)
Sherfane Rutherford’s stay at the crease was cut short in the 18th over. While he was facing Jayden Seales, he looked to play a big shot but mistimed it and was caught by Jewel Andrew. Rutherford managed 7 runs off 4 balls, including a six, before his dismissal.
The Royals are now 117/5 in 17.1 overs, with Rovman Powell left to take charge in the death overs.
August 17, 2025 at 12:20 AM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Quinton de Kock Out for 57 (17)
Quinton de Kock’s fine knock came to an end in the 17th over. After hitting a boundary earlier in the over, he was dismissed by Obed McCoy on 16.3, with the ball being caught by Fabian Allen. De Kock scored 57 runs off 45 balls, holding the Royals’ innings together before falling while looking to push the score further. The Royals are now 110/4 in 16.3 overs, with Rovman Powell still at the crease. This wicket is a big breakthrough for the Falcons as de Kock was set to accelerate in the death overs.
August 17, 2025 at 12:13 AM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Quinton de Kock Hits Half-Century (16)
Quinton de Kock brought up his fifty in the 16th over with a couple of runs off the first ball. He reached the milestone in 40 balls, holding the Royals’ innings together with a steady knock.
The Royals stand at 106 runs with three wickets down at the end of 16th over. With just 24 balls left, the team is looking to add some crucial runs.
August 17, 2025 at 12:10 AM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Big Over for Royals, 14 Runs in 15th (15)
The Royals crossed the 100-run mark in style as both Quinton de Kock and Rovman Powell attacked Shakib Al Hasan in the 15th over. De Kock swept a fuller ball hard for four and added a couple of runs earlier in the over, while Powell finished it off with a clean six down the ground.
At the end of 15 overs, the Royals are 101/3, with de Kock steady on 49 and Powell accelerating the innings on 26.
August 17, 2025 at 12:05 AM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Powell Smashes a Six, Royals 87/3 (14)
The 14th over brought some cheer for the Royals as Rovman Powell launched Imad Wasim for a big six over mid-wicket. He also picked up a couple of singles in the over, while Quinton de Kock added one run to his tally.
At the end of 14 overs, the Royals are 87/3, with de Kock on 42 from 34 balls and Powell on 19 from 11 deliveries.
August 17, 2025 at 12:01 AM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: 4 Singles, 1 Double in 13th over (13)
The Royals played it safe in the 13th over while adding runs through rotation of strikes. The over produced four singles and one double with both Quinton de Kock and Rovman Powell keeping the scoreboard moving.
The Royals now stand at 78/3 with de Kock set at the crease and Powell settling in well to build the partnership.
August 16, 2025 at 11:57 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Rovman Powell Hits 2 Boundaries (12)
Rovman Powell announced his arrival with two well-timed boundaries in the 12th over which has given the Royals innings a much-needed push. He found the gaps with confidence while Quinton de Kock kept the scoreboard ticking with singles.
At the end of 12 overs, the Royals are 72/3, with Powell quickly moving into double figures and de Kock steady at the other end.
August 16, 2025 at 11:52 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Parris Departs, Royals 61/3 in 11th Over (11)
Shaqkere Parris’s struggle at the crease came to an end as he was dismissed for 6 runs off 12 balls. Imad Wasim delivered a good length ball that forced an error, and Parris ended up giving a catch to Jayden Seales in the field.
The Royals are now 61/3 after 11 overs with Quinton de Kock still holding the innings together. Falcons continue to apply pressure with timely wickets.
August 16, 2025 at 11:46 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Two Fours in 10th Over (10)
Quinton de Kock showed his experience at the start of the 10th over, punishing Odean Smith for back-to-back short deliveries. The on-air announcer commented, “Odean Smith to Quinton de Kock: Four. Shot length delivery on middle, QDK pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary. Odean Smith to Quinton de Kock: Four. Back-to-Back boundaries. Shot length delivery on leg stump, QDK stays back and pulls it towards deep fine leg for a boundary.” De Kock then picked up a single, while Shaqkere Parris couldn’t add to the total off the last two balls. Royals move to 58/2 at the halfway stage, with de Kock steady on 33 and Parris on 5.
August 16, 2025 at 11:40 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Royals Add 4 Runs in 9th Over (9)
The Royals managed 4 runs in the 9th over with Quinton de Kock and Shaqkere Parris rotating the strike. Boundaries have dried up as the Falcons bowlers continue to keep it tight.
Royals are 49/2 at the end of 9 overs with de Kock on 24 and Parris on 5. Coming to the pitch now is bowler Odean Smith.
August 16, 2025 at 11:39 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Quinton de Kock Smashes a Six (8)
Quinton de Kock stepped out to Rahkeem Cornwall and hit a straight six down the ground. He added a single after that, and Shaqkere Parris also picked up two singles.
“Flighted delivery on middle, QDK comes down the track and smashes a straight down the wicket for a maximum,” said the on-air announcer after de Kock smashed a six.
Royals now stand at 46 runs with two wickets down at the end of 8 overs with de Kock on 22 and Parris on 2.
August 16, 2025 at 11:32 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Wicket! Alleyne Falls at 6.3 (7)
Drama in the 7th over as A.M. Ghazanfar strikes for the Falcons. Kadeem Alleyne, who was struggling to find momentum, tried to play a forcing shot but mistimed it badly. Jayden Seales made no mistake in the field and completed a safe catch to send him back.
The Royals are now 31/2 after 6.3 overs, with Quinton de Kock still at the crease on 13(12). The Falcons continue to dominate with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding at the home ground while the Royals are still struggling.
August 16, 2025 at 11:30 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Two Boundaries in 6th Over, Royals Move to 31 (6)
The Royals found some rhythm in the 6th over as both Quinton de Kock and Kadeem Alleyne struck boundaries against Jayden Seales. The over produced 8 runs, taking the total to 31/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
“FOUR! Back of a length outside off, de Kock cuts it hard between covers for a boundary,” commented the on-air announcer as the Royals finally broke the shackles. The very next ball, a short delivery outside off, was cut to deep backward point for a single.
August 16, 2025 at 11:25 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Barbados Add 7 Runs, with One Boundary (5)
The Royals picked up some momentum in the 5th over, adding 7 runs to their total. Quinton de Kock found the gap for the first boundary of the innings, easing a bit of the pressure after a slow start.
At the end of 5 overs, the Royals are 21/1, with de Kock moving to 9(10) and Kadeem Alleyne still at the crease on 7(15).
August 16, 2025 at 11:20 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Tight 4th Over, Royals Add Just 1 Run (4)
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are keeping up the pressure on in the fourth over as well with Royals getting only a single run. Quinton de Kock managed to pick up that lone run, rotating the strike, while Kadeem Alleyne continued to struggle at the other end.
“Short delivery on off, cuts it to deep backward point for one run,” said the on-air announcer. The Royals are now 14/1 after 4 over with de Kock on 5(7) and Alleyne on 2(7).
August 16, 2025 at 11:17 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Royals Struggle at 13/1 After 3 Overs (3)
The Royals are off to a cautious start in their chase as they reached 13/1 at the end of 3 overs with a run rate of 4.33. Quinton de Kock is batting on 4 off 5 balls, while Kadeem Alleyne has struggled to find rhythm after he managed just 2 runs from 6 deliveries.
The Falcons struck an early blow when Jayden Seales removed Brandon King for 3 (7). The atmosphere in the stadium is now heating up with fans of both teams wishing for their teams to win this match.
August 16, 2025 at 11:13 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: 1st Wicket Gone! Brandon King Sent Back to Podium (2)
Jayden Seales has successfully taken the first wicket of the match for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after he send back Brandon King back to the podium at the first ball itself. The on air announcer also expressed his shock saying, "Good short length delivery on outside off, Brandon King looks to flicked it but gets a thick outside edge and ball goes straight to the hands of Cornwall at first slip where he taken a good catch."
He further called it a 'big wicket' for Seales. With this, the Royals stood at 7 runs with 1 wicket down after the end of 2nd over.
August 16, 2025 at 11:06 PM
CPL 2025 Royals vs Falcons Live: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Won the Toss, Opt to Bowl
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have won the toss at their homeground and have decided to bowl first in their first match against Barbados Royals. The match has already kicked off at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium with Jayden Seales on the pitch.
Quinton de Kock and Brandon King are at the crease batting for Barbados Royals and they scored five runs in the first over, to set the match in motion and kick off the highly anticipated 3rd match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.
