CPL 2025 Live score : Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will face Barbados Royals in the third match of the 2025 CPL.

Antigua and Barbuda: The third match of 2025 Men’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to take place in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The match will be played between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons clashing with Barbados Royals on Saturday, August 16, at 7:00 PM.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons had a terrible start in CPL 2025 by losing the season's opener match to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Basseterre.

On the other hand, Barbados Royals have been two time champions of the Caribbean Premier League, 2014 and 2019 and were first runners-up in the CPL season 2015 and 2022.

CPL 2025 ABF VS BR Squads

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF)

Jewel Andrew (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Bevon Jacobs, Fabian Allen, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (C), Odean Smith, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy.

Barbados Royals (BR)

Brandon King, Quinton de Kock (WK), Kadeem Alleyne, Eathan Bosch, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Shaqkere Parris, Chris Green, Jomel Warrican, Daniel Sams, Nyeem Young.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on the third match of CPL 2025.