CPL 2024: Barbados Royals defeats Falcons by 10 runs, maintains winning streak

With the victory, the Royals retained their second position in the points table behind the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Barbados Royals defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024 by 10 runs. The team won its third consecutive match at their home ground- Kensington Oval on Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Royals retained their second position in the points table behind the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors. Both teams secured victory in three games and gained six points, but Warriors are ahead on a superior net run rate.

Even after securing two victories in a row, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons suffered fifth defeat in their seventh match of the CPL T20. With the defeat, the team fell down from third spot to the fourth spot with four points.

Barbados Royals started its CPL campaign with the victory and has been moving forward in the tournament with back-to-back wins. The powerful knock of Quinton de Kock with 48 runs of 30 balls made Royals chase the target that was set by the DLS method.

Due to the rain and inclement weather conditions, the game got affected as Royals were not able to play the match for 20 overs. Even with the strong start in the powerful, Falcons were controlled by the Royals in the middle and death overs with their bowling lineup including Naveen-ul- Haq, Jason Holder and Keshav Maharaj.

As the toss won by Barbados Royals, they decided to bowl first due to which Falcons set the target of 177 runs for them with the loss of 5 wickets. Justin Greaves from Falcons scored 61 runs in 52 balls and was well supported by Sam Billing with 56 runs off 43 deliveries.

However, the crucial knock of de Kock has made Royals to win the game as the DLS method was applied in the game amid the inclement weather conditions. He fell short of only 2 runs to hit his half-century.

Caribbean Premier League 2024 continues on Thursday between Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. In the points table, the first position was secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors with six points, the second position was secured by Barbados Royals with 6 points and the third position was clinched by Trinbago Knight Riders with four points.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won the fourth position with 4 points and Saint Lucia Kings won the fifth position with 2 points. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots stood at the last position with 2 points after winning only one match in the CPL 2024.