CPL 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders wins match, Nicholas Pooran losses 100 by 3 runs

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) won its first match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League on Saturday night at Warner Park Cricket Ground, St Kitts. The team defeated SKN Patriots by 44 runs at their home ground.

The match started with the toss won by SKN Patriots who decided to bowl first, sending TKR to the crease to set the target. With effortless batting and non-resistant bowling from SKN, the Knight Riders managed to put 250 total on the board.

Nicholas Pooran turned out to be the player of the tournament as he scored 97 runs off 43 deliveries. He lost his first century of 2024 CPL season by only three runs, however, providing great momentum to the team to reach the massive total.

He was supported by Keacy Carty who made 73 runs off 35 deliverers and Sunil Narine who scored 38 runs off 19 balls. The inning brisk start was given by Sunil Narine with stellar unbeaten knocks by Keacy Carty and Nicholas Pooran. Due to this, the SKN Patriots started struggling with the ball as only Anrich Nortje claimed two crucial wickets for his team.

While coming to crease, SKN Patriots also tried hard to chase the total and played exceptionally well. The duo of Tristan Stubbs and Mikyle Louis provided great momentum to the team with their 70-run partnership.

Evin Lewis also provided SKN Patriots with a strong start, but lacked the support from his teammates and did not manage to convert into the total.

However, the momentum was broken by Sunil Narine who returned to attack and took the prized wicket of Louis after he reached his maiden T20 half-century. Louis played a stellar knock of 50 runs for his team, but the bowling attack of TKR turned out to be stronger than their performance in chasing.

Patriots made 206 runs with the loss of 8 wickets and lost their second match to Knight Riders in the 2024 CPL. SKN Patriots kickstarted the tournament with the victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on Thursday night at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Nicholas Pooran from TKR received “Player of the Match” for his outstanding knock and expressed pleasure by saying that it was a good inning as the pitch was quite supporting. He also lauded the batting lineup of the team who managed to make 250 as a total.

He also appreciated Keacy Cay for his great partnership with him and added that they want to win the trophy of CPL 2024 and keep batting well on his part.

Kieron Pollard- the skipper of Trinbago Knight Riders added that Pooran is the world class player and played according to his standards, so the match was quite exciting.

Last year, the Caribbean Premier League was won by Guyana Amazon Warriors against Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets.