St Kitts: Warner Park Stadium undergoes significant renovations ahead of CPL 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Warner Park Cricket Stadium in St Kitts is undergoing significant renovations which includes the installation of a new Jumbotron and improvement of the lightning infrastructure. All these significant preparations are being made to host the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).



While sharing the development through his official Facebook account, Minister of Sports Samal Duggins said that these enhancements will greatly improve the experience for both the players and the fans alike.



He also expressed his pride over the fact that these upgrades are being carried out by St Kitts’ own local experts which shows the exceptional talent within the community.



Minister Duggins said that this project will not only elevate the sporting facilities but also provide valuable job opportunities for the locals, hence resulting in a major boost to economic growth and development.



In addition to this, the Minister asked everyone to be ready to cheer the SKN Patriots in the upcoming CPL and added, “Let’s come together and support our team for an unforgettable cricket season.”



It is to be noted that every year St Kitts hosts several matches of this highly anticipated cricket league at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, showcasing the small island’s ability to host regional as well as international matches.



In addition to this, the pitch of the stadium has always turned out to be favorable for the batsmen, and it is a great venue for cricket, having good playing conditions and facilities that provide a great experience for everyone.



Beginning on August 30, the CPL will be held till October 7 across several iconic venues in the Caribbean.



The tournament will kick off in Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and continue at Warner Park in St Kitts. Other matches will take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia, Kensington Oval in Barbados and Queen’s Park Oval, Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The schedule of Caribbean Premier League matches to be held at Warner Park, St Kitts, is as follows: