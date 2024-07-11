IGS 2024: 'Invest in St. Kitts and Nevis with confidence,' says CIU Head Martin

St. Kitts and Nevis: As the second day of the first-ever Investment Gateway Summit in St. Kitts and Nevis kicked off, the head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Michael Martin, gave insights into the oldest CBI programme in the world.



While ensuring the attendees and the global leaders that the programme has upheld its utmost integrity, Martin outlined, “Invest in St. Kitts and Nevis with peace and confidence.”



This underscores the unit’s dedication and commitment towards ensuring the robust due diligence procedures and making sure that only legitimate investors can be a part of the Federation.



The statement was given by the Head as he addressed the number of economic citizens at the historic Investment Gateway Summit at the St Kitts Marriott Resort, which will run through July 14.



During his address, Michael Martin unveiled the new Citizenship by Investment Statutory Body, revised investment options, and talked about the future of the Programme.



It is to be noted that recently the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis has strengthened its CBI programme with new regulations which includes the revised investment amount under the donation option.



The government announced a reduction in the minimum investment amount to US$250,000 for a single applicant or a family of four. Earlier, the investment amount for a family application was US$350,000.



Not only this but the government has also put in place stricter eligibility criteria for applicants which makes sure that people having suspicious background are not permitted to enter St. Kitts and Nevis.



This is another step that the CIU unit and the government took to ensure the highest possible integrity of its CBI Programme, which is known to be ‘The First and The Finest’.



In his address during ISG 2024, Head Martin also reiterated his commitment to taking all the measures necessary to ensure that the St Kitts and Nevis CBI stands at the top. He further assured the visionary leaders attending the event that the island is the perfect place for investment and exploring new opportunities.



