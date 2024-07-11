Saint Lucia secures #4 spot in Travel + Leisure Readers’ 25 favourite Islands

Saint Lucia has once again been recognised for its unparalleled beauty and outstanding tourism offerings as it has proudly secured the 4th spot in Travel + Leisure’s Readers’ 25 Favourite Islands 2024. The nominations came from across Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas.



Getting this prestigious recognition showcases the island’s continued appeal as a prime destination for travellers who are seeking a vacation in the middle of stunning landscapes, rich culture and unforgettable experiences.



Travel + Leisure is one of the leading travel publications in the world which conducts its annual World’s Best Awards survey. It invites readers to share their thoughts regarding top travel hotels, destinations, resorts and much more.



The results of survey shows he genuine experience of travelling which makes this accolade for Saint Lucia a significant testament to its allure and the high quality experiences which it offers.



The Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Thaddeus M. Antoine noted that the team is incredibly honoured to be recognised by the renowned magazine’s readers as one of their favourite islands in the region.



He also added that this recognition is a reflection of his team’s collective efforts to showcase the natural beauty, warm hospitality and vibrant culture of the island nation.



Antoine said that he remains committed to providing the visitors with unique and memorable experiences which captures the essence of the beautiful island. It is to be noted that some of the island’s resorts were also crowned among the Best Caribbean Resorts.



Jade Mountain stands on the fourth position and this resort has also maintained its esteemed position in the Travel + Leisure Hall of Fame, consistently being recognised on this list for more than a decade now.



Meanwhile, Cap Maison, Anse Chastanet, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort stands on 13, 14, 15 and 22 positions in Travel + Leisure’s list.



Following the recognition, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority expressed its gratitude to everyone who voted for the destination and the partners whose unwavering commitment and utmost passion makes these achievements possible.