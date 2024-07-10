Jade Mountain of Saint Lucia shines in World Travel and Leisure Awards 2024

Jade Mountain of Saint Lucia has been named as the No. 1 Resort in Saint Lucia and the No. 4 Resort in the Caribbean for World’s Best Travel and Leisure Awards 2024.

Interestingly, the resort has also been induced into the Hall of Fame in the list of World’s Best Awards for the past 10 consecutive years. Jade Mountain Resort is located on Saint Lucia’s south-western Caribbean coastline, celebrating the country’s stunning scenic beauty.

It is the first Caribbean Hotel to earn LEED Gold. It is the only resort property with the iconic view of both the Piti and Gros Piton mountains floating upon the Caribbean Sea.

The beautiful resort of Saint Lucia offers great romance with the perfect wedding locations, wedding packages, Wedding groups, vow renewal, honeymoons, anniversaries and gifts.

The resort exudes the luxury in all the aspects with having every room with a unique twist that is with only three walls. The absence of the fourth wall only makes it special as it allows one to feel immersed in the magnificent panoramic view of the Pitons and Caribbean Sea.

There are 29 open-walled sanctuary suites, out of which 24 have a private infinity pool. All with the open-plan design with fourth wall missing allows the flow of cooling Caribbean breeze and stunning views, private terrace or balcony, mini fridge, tea/coffee maker and much more.

On selected evenings, live entertainment including jazz musicians and classical guitarists promises all the entertainment.

To make the stay adventurous for the guests, several of the amenities as well are there at the resort which include-

Scuba Diving

Snorkelling

Tennis

Bar

Fitness Centre/Gym

Internet Access

Restaurant

Spa

Swimming Pool

Moreover, the guests having stay at the resort can have dining experiences at any of the restaurants at Anse Chastanet that includes; Treehouse Restaurant, Apsara, Emerald, Trou Au Diable, The Jungle Grill.