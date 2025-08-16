Hurricane Erin strengthens to Category 2 with 100 MPH Winds; Category 4 possible by Sunday

The Met Department warned that if the current intensity continues, Hurricane Erin could strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Sunday.

Hurricane Erin has now advanced to a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph and a pressure of 979 mb. Erin has been rapidly intensifying throughout the weekend throughout the overnight hours and is set to soon be a Category 3.

Fortunately Erin will not impact any land directly even at its peak intensity.

In light of Hurricane Erin advancing to a Category 2 Hurricane, the Caribbean Airlines has announced a cancellation of a few of its flights including flights to Tortola and the BVI on Saturday Aug 16th.

The airlines have advised customers to check their flight updates 3 hours before heading to the airport for as Hurricane Erin continues to intensify, more flights within and out of the Caribbean are due to be cancelled.

It is yet to be known the effects that it has had on the Caribbean but during its Category 1 status. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbuda while a Tropical Cyclone Alert was in effect for the mainland of Antigua.

Erin is also expected to influence the weather in Trinidad and Tobago with high winds and heavy rainfall throughout the weekend however experts say that it poses no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago but still citizens are advised to stay on high alert.

St Martin, Anguilla, St Barts and Barbuda are reported to experience breezy as well as rainy conditions possible in its areas over the period of the next hours.

According to sources the storm is said to be traveling west-northwestward across the Atlantic, where it will have some impacts as it brushes the northeast Caribbean.