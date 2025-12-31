Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce spreads Christmas cheer with annual kids’ treat in Jamaica

Jamaica: In a spirit of goodwill and compassion, Jamaican Olympic gold medalist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, hosted an annual kids Christmas treat through her Pocket Rocket Foundation. She hosted two events, the first of which was organized on December 20 and the second on December 26.

Olympic gold medalist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is the founder and chairperson of the Pocket Rocket Foundation, organized both the Christmas events this year at different locations in Jamaica

This event has brought smiles on many children’s faces as they enjoyed all the festive activities including games, food. People are also praising these events while stating that “these events were particularly important this year following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in October.”

The very first event took place at the Windalco Sports Complex in Ewarton, St. Catherine, on December 20, marking the fifth year of this event, which was attended by approximately 200 children. The children enjoyed playing games, attracted towards the decorations, and they also received refreshments, and gifts.

The second event took place in Fraser-Pryce's hometown, in Waterhouse, Kingston, at Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive (formerly Ashoka Road), on December 26. This event marked its 18th consecutive year of inviting children to celebrate Christmas.

During this event hundreds of children and their families were invited for an afternoon of entertainment, fun activities, and sweet treats, where they enjoyed thoroughly.

In an interview during the event, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, emphasised that “her goal was to put smiles on children and their parents' faces after the hurricane in October.”

She also stated that “she wanted other children to celebrate Christmas with their family and having lunch or dinner, which she craved when she was kid because her family was poor and her mother used to sell something on the roadside. She never had any Christmas parties or dinners. So she just wanted other children to celebrate it.”

Many people are praising her for this move as one of the users commented on Facebook “God bless her with a lot of money, so that she can help or provide for many more children and or their families.”