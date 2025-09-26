Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce signs $13.5 million Netflix Deal for series on her career

The series is a tribute to athletic legend Fraser-Pryce, celebrating her career and enduring legacy as a symbol of perseverance, rather than a documentary.

Jamaica: The legendary sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has reportedly signed a $13.5 million dollar contract with Netflix for a 7-episode series that will chronicle the sprinting queen’s inspiring journey in sprinting.

The series is said to not be a documentary but a tribute to the athletic legend Fraser-Pryce's career on the track as she is an eternal sports icon and symbol of perseverance.

The now retired Fraser-Pryce made her final appearance on the track at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Ending her brilliant career by winning silver in the 4*100 metres as she passed the baton to Tia Clayton in her final race for Jamaica, from one generation to another.

A career that’ll be used as the mantle for future female track athletes to aspire towards. One built around clad and grace with a lot of overcoming in between as she dominated the field even after taking some time off to have a child but returned to the track to have an even more stellar second half of her career.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce carried Jamaica on your shoulders with grace, power, and pride and showed the world what true greatness looks like on and off the track. Leaving behind countless female athletes who look up to her and her legacy on and off the track.

The series is set to not be a documentary unlike the documentary Sprint that is already on Netflix documenting the 100m elite sprinters looking to win gold while navigating training, media scrutiny and Olympic competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans.

