Dengue Fever Outbreak: SVG reports 213 cases, 17 hospitalizations

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The Ministry of Health of St Vincent and the Grenadines, on Sunday, reported that the verified cases of dengue fever on the island has reached 213 with a total of 17 people being hospitalized due to severe symptoms.



The Ministry said that this data is as of August 9, 2024, making the government more concerned about the situation.



Not only this, but Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves also revealed on Sunday that the majority of cases of dengue fever were children.



He outlined that the island has had 17 cases of hospitalization with dengue and even more worrying than that, the cases suggest that most of them are children.



He added that as the country tackle its other issues, everyone must stay vigilant as Beryl’s actions have already b exacerbated the situation.



The Ministry of Health also issued a press statement on Sunday saying that it is continuing to develop and strengthen initiatives to curb the spawning and spread of the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, both on the mainland as well as the Grenadines.



The release further mentioned that in addition to increasing the number of Vector Control Officers from 50 to 100 to tackle source reduction. It also added that frequent fogging exercises are taking place throughout the nation which will also help in decreasing the spread of this dengue fever.



Meanwhile, PM Gonsalves said that the capital, together with a nearby town as well as Pembroke has the vast majority of the cases. He stated that the bulk of the cases are in the Pembroke, Kingstown, Calliaqua and Bequia and reminded people that these are only lab tested cases.



The number of people who probably have dengue, who will feel week for two days depending on how their immune system is and would feel better in another two days, has not been recorded here.



Gonsalves also urged Vincentians to stay attentive and take the appropriate precautions in order to prevent the development as well as the spread of the Aedes aegypti mosquito which is the main vector of dengue.



Meanwhile, other Caribbean nations including Trinidad and Tobago is also experiencing comparable dengue outbreaks, showcasing that the region together is fighting with this virus.