Grenada pays heartfelt tribute to Music Producer Shem 'Build De Vibes' Felix

Shem was a quiet, humble talent who let his beats speak for him, never seeking the spotlight but always delivering with passion.

Grenada: The Ministry of Creative Affairs of the Government of Grenada has paid a heartfelt tribute to Music Producer Shem Felix also known as “Build De Vibes” following his passing on Monday of June 30th 2025 with his funeral being held on 5th August.

In a Facebook video posted by Office of Creative Affairs, various artists noted the young legendary music producer as the heartbeat of St. David and one of the trailblazers of Soca music in Grenada.

Shem was known as a quiet person who poured his energy into each beat produced without ever asking for the spotlight, as he was always working quietly and humbly.

The music producer was known for his magic touch and the creative force behind countless chart-topping songs that dominated the St. David Soca Monarch stage for over a decade.

Many citizens and organisations in Grenada saddened with his passing poured out their tribute to the young legendary music producer in various Facebook posts.

The Virgin Parish Cultural Organisation (VPCO) officially renamed the St. David Soca Monarch event to The Build De Vybz St. David Soca Monarch paying tribute to one of the youngest Grenada producers

The Spicemas Corporation extended their condolences to family, friends and fans of Shem Felix, as they mourn the loss of a talent, a son, a brother, a creator, and a friend gone too soon.

The Facebook posts noted Shem as a musical genius and cherished soul as his absence has created a silence that no rhythm can fill.

Highlighting that Shem was much more than a musical producer but an architect behind some of the most unforgettable soca beats to ever come out of Grenada.

“His keen ear and creative brilliance gave rise to timeless hits like ‘Take It to Them’ in 2016 and ‘Get in Your Section’ by Lil Natty & Thunda, songs that ignited stages across the Caribbean and beyond."

The post further noted of his collaborations with Lil Kerry that brought powerful anthems to Grenada with tracks like ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Manage,’ and ‘I Ent Giving Up’, each carrying his unmistakable touch.